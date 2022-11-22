The final trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is here

James Cameron and Disney would like to show you one more travel brochure in the hopes you’ll commit to buying that ticket and returning to Pandora on December 16. A new and final trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” is out, and it’s got more leaping Na’vi, more digital water, more of Simon Franglen’s score, and more portentous dialogue about protecting your family and “getting it done.”

Oddly, there still isn’t much known about the plot specifics for what the trailer calls “the motion picture event of a generation.” Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Princess Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have a family and seem to enjoy swimming and riding around on enormous blue creatures. They move to a new community but don’t seem all that welcome at first. There are some baddies in mech suits at some point, probably looking for unobtanium. Sigourney Weaver is back, but not in the same role as last time.

Just going by the released clips, that’s about all we know, except that the movie is three hours and 12 minutes long, and unless it becomes, in writer-director-producer James Cameron’s words, “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” it will not even reach the break-even point. He added that the picture was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.”

While watching the trailer, allow for a philosophical question. If a movie has only digitally manipulated footage – with actors in performance-capture suits playing animated characters – when does it transubstantiate from live-action to something else? The first “Avatar” had many scenes with humans in physical locations. It remains to be seen if there’s any of that with the sequel.

