‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer finally debuts online

If you are one of the many people who went out to see “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” this weekend, chances are you saw a quick teaser trailer for James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel that’s been 13 years in the making.

Haven’t had a chance to see Sam Raimi’s brand-new superhero blockbuster? You’re in luck. On Monday, 20th Century Studios released the first official teaser for “Avatar: The Way of Water” which is sure to get fans of the 2009 predecessor excited to see what’s to come for the adventures of the Na’vi.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

To whet audiences’ appetites, the studio will re-release “Avatar” in theaters on September 23.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is out on December 16.

