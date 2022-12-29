Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ unbeatable for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars?

“Avatar” (2009) won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects 13 years ago. Will the sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” be just as dominant over the category? Unsurprisingly, James Cameron‘s alien epic made the shortlist of 10 films that will be narrowed down to the final five nominees. Is there any film that can challenge it?

As of this writing “The Way of Water” leads our forecasts with 16/5 odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Among those favoring the film are 9 out of 10 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets so far (more will be chiming in as we approach Oscar nominations). Meanwhile, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are unanimous that the film will win. Also unanimous are our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar noms. Almost unanimous are the All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years. But as with the Experts, some Top Users still have to weigh in.

Those numbers aren’t nearly as impressive as our everyday Users: more than 2,500 of them are predicting “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Compare that to about 50 who are predicting the second-place candidate, “Top Gun: Maverick.” That means “Top Gun” has less than two-percent of “Avatar’s” total Users. Nevertheless, if any film can advance against “Avatar,” it’s “Top Gun,” which has one Expert going out on a limb for it along with the 50-some-odd Users. It’s especially possible if “Top Gun” emerges as the stronger Best Picture contender. Often the academy will favor a Best Picture nominee here even if it doesn’t have the flashiest effects: e.g. “Gladiator,” “Hugo,” and “1917.”

Currently, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” both rank among the likely 10 nominees for Best Picture, but “Maverick” ranks a little higher, so it’s not out of the question that the motion picture academy will prefer its visual effects. Time will tell.

