‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ star Zoe Saldana on returning to the franchise

Thirteen years have passed since James Cameron’s “Avatar” broke box-office records, but the time has come to return to the world of Pandora for the sequel. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is out in December and a new trailer for the film debuts exclusively in theaters this week alongside “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” before dropping online soon after.

Fans aren’t the only people thrilled the long-awaited sequel is almost here. “It’s exciting; nerve-wracking,” Zoe Saldaña, who stars in the franchise, told Entertainment Weekly. “Humbling as well, you know — the wait is finally over. And we get to share something that we love so much with so many people that we know love it, too.”

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Vin Diesel, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is out on December 16, 2022.

