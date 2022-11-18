‘Babylon’ director and cast discuss their outrageous epic with New York SAG voters: ‘I remember a lot of naked people’

“I remember a lot of naked people … like, a lot,” remembered actor Diego Calva about shooting a wild, debauched party scene in “Babylon,” the new film from writer-director Damien Chazelle who previously won an Oscar for directing “La La Land.” That was just one element of the outrageous film discussed by Chazelle, Calva, and co-stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li at a special screening and Q&A for Screen Actors Guild members on November 16.

“Babylon” is a three-hour fictionalized account of the growing pains Hollywood underwent as it evolved from the silent film era to the talkies. Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, a party girl-turned-movie star who goes on a tumultuous journey to say the least. “I can’t tell you how out on a limb I felt,” explained Robbie about her character’s emotional extremes. But “you just have to fully commit and throw yourself into it. And you can do that when you have a director that you trust so much … I will just give you everything and trust that in the edit, I’ll still get acting gigs after this.”

Adepo plays Sidney Palmer, a Black musician who gets early opportunities in front of the camera, for better and for worse. The actor wasn’t initially familiar with the historical figures his character was based on, but he and Chazelle “had a conversation just about jazz music, and what we love about the genre … And from then on, before I started filming, we were just sending each other playlists of different songs that we liked, and what we thought represented Sidney’s character, who he was as a person, and who he was as a musician.”

Li was “blown away” by the script and went down the rabbit hole researching groundbreaking Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong, whom her character was inspired by. “And it was just great” getting to collaborate with Chazelle “because not often do I get to work with someone who I’m on the same page as. We just understood each other and we shared the same visions and I’m ever so grateful.”

Clearly a lot of real Hollywood history went into Chazelle’s script, but when the filmmaker finished his first draft, “you start to actually separate yourself from the history, separate yourself from the inspirations, and start to kind of go, okay, now how can we actually practically make this? And that’s everything from how do we cast it to how do we, you know, figure out how to have an elephant orifice shit into the camera, and all these specific things that are very crucial to the vision.”

Indeed, when Smart first read the ribaldry in the script, “I had a similar reaction to Margot. I thought, the Christian right is going to say, we were right about Hollywood!” But for all the outlandish details therein, she thought the script was “incredible.” And Pitt described it as “something spectacular … It was a very visceral read … It’s extreme, it’s big, it’s bawdy, and at the same time underneath it there’s just real heart and need for meaning.” In the grand scheme of the movie business as it has grown for over a century, “none of us really matter in it. But we’re all a piece, a little piece of this art of storytelling, and I feel pretty damn honored.”

