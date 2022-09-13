‘Babylon’ trailer: Damien Chazelle returns with a wild bacchanal about Hollywood

One day after Damien Chazelle teased his forthcoming Hollywood-set epic “Babylon” at a special event during the Toronto International Film Festival, Paramount released the frenetic first trailer for the presumed Oscar contender.

“It’s written in the stars, I am a star,” says Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) during a cocaine-fueled conversation with a fellow striver named Manny Torres (newcomer Diego Calva) at the start of the “Babylon” trailer. What follows are images of excess – sex, drugs, parties, shocking violence – during the nascent days of Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, and Jovan Adepo lead the film’s all-star cast, with each playing characters inspired by real-life Hollywood figures. (Pitt, for instance, plays Jack Conrad, a man inspired by John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks, Vanity Fair previously reported.)

“It was really a wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they rise and fall, rise, fall, rise again, fall again,” Chazelle told Vanity Fair. “The thing that they’re building is springing back on them and chewing them up.”

In Toronto this week, Chazelle – who won Best Director for “La La Land” – said he was inspired by Robert Altman’s “Nashville,” Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” in making “Babylon.” But the explosive trailer also recalls Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Boogie Nights” (which itself was influenced by “Nashville”) and Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” (which Paramount released in 2013 to massive box office totals and five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director).

“Babylon” is out on December 25 in a limited release before it moves across the country on January 6. In addition to past Oscar nominees like Pitt (who won Best Supporting Actor for playing a washed-up stunt double in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Robbie (who is a two-time Oscar nominee, including Best Actress in 2018 for “I, Tonya”), Chazelle staffed “Babylon” with some of his frequent and Oscar-winning collaborators such as editor Tom Cross, cinematographer Linus Sandgren, and composer Justin Hurwitz.

