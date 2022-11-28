‘Babylon’ trailer: Damien Chazelle takes on fame in latest look at the epic awards contender

On Monday, Paramount Pictures released a brand new trailer for “Babylon,” the studio’s lavish and polarizing awards contender written and directed by Damien Chazelle.

The film is described as “a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

You can watch the trailer here:

“Babylon” debuted to wildly mixed responses in Los Angeles and New York before Thanksgiving, with many awards pundits and journalists split on the film, an epic about the nascent days of Hollywood. Chazelle’s film clocks in at over three hours in length, spans decades, and features explicit content and a robust amount of bodily fluids. The filmmaker – who won Best Director for “La La Land” – put together an all-star cast for the project, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Katherine Waterston, and Flea.

Despite the charged initial debut, “Babylon” remains a top awards contender in many categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

“Babylon” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on December 23, 2022.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions