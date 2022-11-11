AMAs Latin predictions: Could Anitta and Becky G stop Bad Bunny from steamrolling the competition?

With the rise of Latin music in the US music market, it’s no surprise that the AMAs have expanded their categories to honor Latin music in a broader way. With huge names like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, and Anitta competing for prizes, let’s consider who the favorites are to win.

Favorite Latin Male Artist

This is undoubtedly the year of Bad Bunny, so it makes sense that he wins here. His album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” is the biggest of the year across all genres, meaning that he definitely has a very passionate and large fan base. Bad Bunny has also won this award twice in the past, prevailing in the past two years against many of the same competition he faces this year. If someone were to upset, perhaps it’d be Rauw Alejandro, especially with his major crossover success after the pandemic. That said, Bunny likely has it in the bag.

Favorite Latin Female Artist

Just like Bad Bunny, Becky G has won this award for the past two years, and she has a case for a third. Her hit song “Mamiii” alongside Karol G was one of the defining Latin hits of 2022, and it’s just one of many from her successful album, “Esquemas.” That said, when it comes to fan-voted awards, Anitta often takes the cake (she won a few months ago at the MTV Video Music Awards). The Brazilian pop and urban singer has also had a massive year, notching her biggest hit yet with the sexy “Envolver,” which topped the Spotify Global charts and truly broke her through to a bigger market. As such, I’m expecting Anitta to take this one, with Becky G as a very possible dark horse for the three-peat.

Favorite Latin Group

Last year, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga became the inaugural winner of this category, so they could win again, especially with much of the same competition. However, keep an eye out for buzzy new group Yahritza y su Esencia. The Latin Grammy-nominated group went viral on TikTok and has amassed a large group of dedicated fans. Plus, with their lead singer being just 16 years old, they probably stand out from the competition. I’ll go with them for my prediction here, although Banda MS can certainly win again.

Favorite Latin Album

If we go off popularity and success, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” easily wins here, being the biggest record of the year worldwide and shattering streaming records every week. Bad Bunny has also won multiple AMAs, including this category last year, so it’s clear that he has a lot of support voting-wise. However, watch out for an upset from Rosalía’s “Motomami.” The album is the most acclaimed of the year overall, and could have a loyal following that feels the need for it to be recognized. Plus, Rosalía is very well-known too, and has expanded her popularity with this release.

Favorite Latin Song

All of the nominated songs were crossover hits, and all of these artists have large fan bases, which makes it hard to predict. The three frontrunners are probably “Mamiii” by Becky G and Karol G, “Provenza” by Karol G, and “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone. I’d give the edge here to Bad Bunny and Corleone just because the two Karol G songs could end up splitting their votes, not to mention that “Me Porto Bonito” is the bigger song on streaming. However, since Becky G does have a great AMA history, there could be a “Mamiii” win here as well. And who knows, maybe the “Encanto” fans will carry Sebastian Yatra‘s “Dos Oruguitas” to a win. I guess we’ll see, so don’t count anyone out.

