Bad Bunny (‘Un Verano Sin Ti’) claims #1 on Billboard 200 albums chart for 3rd time as nothing has slowed it down

It’s shaping up to be un verano con Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican hip-hop star reached number-one for a third separate time with his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” for the tracking week that ended June 30. Only one of our users who made their chart predictions in our predictions center saw that coming. In its first eight weeks on the chart it has never dipped below number-two, which makes it the first album to do that since Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” last fall. Perhaps even more impressively, it has achieved more than 100,000 equivalent album units every single week since its release. More on this week’s chart here at Billboard.com, and see how our users did predicting the results here.

“Verano” dropped only 5% this week to 115,000 units. Almost all of those units (114,000) came from streaming, showing how consistently popular Bad Bunny has been with online listeners. It’s also historic as no Spanish-language album has ever spent three weeks at number-one. And it’s especially impressive given how much competition there was in the top 10 this week.

Country singer Luke Combs‘s new album “Growin’ Up” came in at number-two for the highest debut for a country album this year so far. It achieved 74,000 album units, of which more than half (44,000) were streaming equivalent albums. It’ll be interesting to see if it has the staying power of his previous releases. As of last week, his 2017 album “This One’s For You” and 2019’s “What You See is What You Get” were both still in the top 30.

Multiple other albums debuted in the top 10 this week. Chris Brown managed a number-four launch with “Breezy” (72,000 album units). K-pop singer NAYEON‘s solo debut “IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album” came in at number-seven (57,000 album units). And Conan Gray‘s sophomore album “Superache” got started at number-nine (43,000 album units). Last week’s chart-topper, Drake‘s “Honestly, Nevermind,” fell two spots to number-three.

