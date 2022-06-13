Bad Bunny blocks Post Malone from the #1 spot on Billboard 200 and makes history for Spanish music

Post Malone debuted his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache” this week, but alas he wasn’t able to send it to number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He was blocked by the five-week-old “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny, which has shown remarkable staying power and achieved enough units to return to the top spot for a second nonconsecutive week. No Spanish-language album had ever spent multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 until now. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Verano” achieved 137,000 equivalent album units based on its combination of traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams, which is down only 3% from last week. That sum was made up almost entirely of streams. In streaming equivalent units, the album amassed 135,500, comprising more than 189 million streams of the album’s tracks. It’s now the first album since Adele‘s “30” to accumulate 100,000+ units in each of its first five weeks.

That was just enough to keep Post Malone at bay. “Toothache” came in at number-two with 121,000 album units, including 98,000 from streaming and 21,000 from album sales. That’s a far cry from his last album, 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which debuted on top with 489,000 units and spent five total weeks there, more than any other album that year. In fact, as of last week’s chart “Hollywood” was in the top-25 after 143 weeks on the chart.

Meanwhile, last week’s number-one album, Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House,” dropped to number-three with 113,500 units. Future‘s “I Never Liked You” stayed steady at number-four with 61,000 units. And Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” stepped back two spots to number-five with 54,000 units.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?