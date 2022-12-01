Bad Bunny is Billboard’s #1 artist of 2022, making history for Spanish-language artists

Bad Bunny continues to make history. On December 1 Billboard announced its year-end charts and the Puerto Rican artist finished at number-one on the Top Artists chart for 2022. That’s the first time a primarily Spanish-language artist has accomplished that feat. Read more about the Top Artists chart here. And while you’re at it, read about the year-end Billboard 200, where Bad Bunny also finished at number-one with “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Billboard determined its year-end charts by tabulating equivalent album units, radio airplay, streams, and sales from November 20, 2021, through November 12, 2022. And that was unquestionably a strong period for Bad Bunny. His year-end number-one album “Un Verano Sin Ti” debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200. But that’s not all. It also spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks in first place, which is a longer reign than any album since 2016. The album also spent all of its first 24 weeks in the top two, another unprecedented feat.

Bad Bunny actually has four albums on the year-end chart, with “YHLQMDLG,” “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo,” and “X 100PRE” also spending time on the Billboard 200 during the past year. Those certainly helped bolster his number-one position on the Top Artists chart, allowing him to edge out second-place artist Taylor Swift, who released two number-one albums during the year-long tracking period: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “Midnights,” both of which finished in the top five on the year-end Billboard 200. Rounding out the top five on the Top Artists chart are Harry Styles at number-three, Drake at number-four, and Morgan Wallen at number-five.

