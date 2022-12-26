Bad Bunny (‘Un Verano Sin Ti’) can make more Grammy history with Album of the Year win

Bad Bunny dominated the charts in 2022 and made history by becoming the first Spanish-language artist named Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year. His blockbuster album “Un Verano Sin Ti” became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. Now the Puerto Rican musician could make more history if he’s able to actually win it.

Bad Bunny currently sits in sixth position in Gold Derby’s combined odds. He trails Beyonce (“Renaissance”), Adele (“30”), Harry Styles (“Harry’s House”), Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”) and Kendrick Lamar (“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers”). The category is rounded out by Lizzo (“Special”), ABBA (“Voyage”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Coldplay (“Music of the Spheres”).

Still, the record is not over yet for Bad Bunny. The Recording Academy will be hard pressed to overlook a pioneering artist who has made such an impact on American culture. “Un Verano Sin Ti” spent 13 weeks as the #1 album in the United States and finished out the year as the top album of 2022. The album also spent all of its first 24 weeks in the top two, another unprecedented feat.

One of Gold Derby’s All-Star Grammy predictors, who was also among the Top 24 prognosticators last year, says Bad Bunny will overcome the odds. Yo Calvin predicts the rapper/singer will edge out the competition, ranking Beyonce and Adele second and third, respectively. You can check out more of his bold predictions here.

With a win, Bad Bunny will become the first artist with a primarily Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year. He has two additional bids for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”), ranking first and sixth in those categories, respectively.

