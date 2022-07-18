Bad Bunny holds off Brent Faiyaz and Aespa on Billboard 200 to spend 5th week at #1

No surprise here: For the tracking week that ended July 14, Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti”) spent a fifth nonconsecutive week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He accumulated another 105,000 equivalent album units based on a combination of traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance (the vast majority this week and every week have been from streaming). But he did have some stiff competition for the top spot this week. Read all about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” has now spent all of its first 10 weeks on the chart in the top two. It’s the first album to achieve that since Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous,” which spent its first 10 weeks at number-one in early 2021 (as of this week “Dangerous” is still in the top five). And achieving six-figure album unit totals for each of its first 10 weeks hasn’t been done since Drake‘s “Views” almost exactly six years ago (May 21 to July 23, 2016).

But Brent Faiyaz came close to unseating Bad Bunny from the top spot. The R&B singer’s second album “Wasteland” debuted at number-two with 88,000 album units, with 81,000 of those coming from streaming, just 6,000 coming from traditional sales, and the rest comprising track sales. This is by far the highest chart position for Faiyaz, who previously reached number-20 two years ago with the EP “F*ck the World.” And coming in at number-three was a formidable debut by the K-pop group Aespa‘s album “Girls.” Like Faiyaz, this is their first time in the top 10, but the majority of their 56,000 album units came from traditional sales, as is typical for K-pop albums that are usually released with collectible CD editions.

Will Bad Bunny maintain his supremacy next week? Lizzo‘s “Special” and BTS alum J-Hope‘s solo album “Jack in the Box” were both released on July 15 and may give him a run for his money on the next chart.

