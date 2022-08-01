A summer with Bad Bunny continues: ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ rules Billboard 200 for 7th week

Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti”) saw another infinitesimal decline in his 12th week on the Billboard 200 albums chart. “Verano” was down just 5% to 98,000 equivalent album units for the tracking week that ended July 28 based on the combination of album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. This is the first week the album has dipped under 100,000 units in its entire time on the chart so far, but it was enough to give him a seventh week at number-one. Read more about this week’s chart over at Billboard.com.

There were a couple of big new releases this past week, but neither of them challenged Bad Bunny for the top spot. In fact, the next two albums on the chart were both holdovers with staying power. Number-two went to Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous,” which in its 81st week on the chart managed to increase its week-to-week album units 1% to 49,000. Number-three was Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House” despite an 8% drop to 48,000 units.

The top debut came from K-pop group Seventeen: their “4th Album Repackage: Sector 17” got started at number-four with 34,000 units, most of which were from traditional album sales including multiple collectible packages. The next strong debut was rocker Jack White‘s “Entering Heaven Alive” at number-nine with 27,000 units. This is the second new album from White this year, and both got started in the top 10.

Bad Bunny’s reign might soon be over, though. While Seventeen and Jack White weren’t able to unseat him from the top spot, the next chart will include Beyonce‘s seventh solo studio album “Renaissance.” All six of her previous solo albums debuted at number-one, and this one will probably be no different.

