VMAs 2022: Bad Bunny has made history for Spanish-language artists, and he could do it again

The MTV Video Music Awards have presented the Artist of the Year prize since 2017, and in the first five years of the category they never nominated an artist who performed primarily in a language besides English. That changed with the 2022 nomination of Spanish-language hip-hop star Bad Bunny. If he wins, naturally, that would also make him the first non-English language artist to prevail. Will these be the Bad Bunny VMAs?

These are fan-voted awards, so it comes down to a question of just how popular Bad Bunny is. The answer is, very. He’s easily the most prominent Latin artist in the American marketplace, as evidenced by the commercial performance of his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which has been wiping the floor with albums from all languages for about three months. In its first 11 weeks on the Billboard 200 it spent six weeks at number-one and never dipped below number-two. In that time the album also never dipped below 100,000 equivalent album units per week. It’s been years since any album has had that kind of consistent success.

So Bad Bunny should be the clear frunt-runner to win Artist of the Year, right? Well, there’s a difference between dominating the charts and having the kind of fan base who will mobilize to vote for you online at the VMAs. To date, his only Moonperson was Song of the Summer in 2018 as a featured artist on Cardi B‘s “I Like It.” Even with his runaway crossover success he has yet to even win Best Latin Video despite four previous nominations (he’s nominated there again this year for “Titi Me Pregunto”). That said, “Un Verano Sin Ti” has greatly exceeded the US success of his previous albums, so his fans might be primed to rally around him at the VMAs this time around.

Based on the predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets in our predictions center so far, Harry Styles is the front-runner to win with 15/2 odds, but Bad Bunny is right behind him with 9/1 odds. The Puerto Rican hit-maker is backed by five of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMAs and six of the All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores when you combine prediction results from multiple years. Will Bad Bunny indeed upset the front-runner?

