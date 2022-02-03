BAFTA 2022 film nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User 5 for the best accuracy score of 74.07% when predicting the 2022 BAFTA Awards film nominations on Thursday morning. He is just ahead of seven other people — Abel Gance, Orestes, micaf22, enderstoi, lolo’s, Lucas and tonygzzwagner — tied at 72.22% and has a great point score of 28,108 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,300 people worldwide predicted these British movie nominees for 10 categories. Our top scorer got 40 out of 54 nomination slots correct, with some difficult choices like “After Love” and “Titane” for Best Director, Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”) for Best Actress and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) and Adeel Akhtar (“Ali and Ava”) for Best Actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Riley Chow leads with 70.37%. Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen are tied for second at 64.81%. We then have Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan at 62.96%. Marcus Dixon, Matt Noble and I are tied at 61.11%. Denton Davidson is next at 59.26%, and then Charles Bright at 57.41% and Rob Licuria at 55.56%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to leaders Eng and Rosen at 64.81%, five other Experts made predictions for this event. Following them is Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTv) at 62.96%. Up next at 55.56% is Tim Gray (Variety). Tied at 53.70% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Susan King (Gold Derby). The final spot is held by Clayton Davis (Variety) at 46.30%. See Experts’ scores.

