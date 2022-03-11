BAFTA Awards predictions: Our official racetrack odds

The BAFTA Awards will be held on March 11. Wondering who will take home prizes when the British academy announces its winners. Scroll down for our racetrack odds in 21 categories, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. The predicted winners are in gold.

The BAFTAs are the British equivalent of the Oscars, and due to their overlapping memberships, they might give us a preview of things to come. But the Brits might not be as interested in setting up the Oscars as they have been in recent years. For these awards a new jury system decided the nominees for acting and directing, leading to a unique lineup where most of the Oscar-nominated performers are missing and a number of under-the-radar contenders broke through instead.

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog — 16/5

Belfast — 19/5

Don’t Look Up — 9/2

Dune — 9/2

Licorice Pizza — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — 10/3

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car — 16/5

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza — 9/2

Audrey Diwan, Happening — 9/2

Julia Ducournau, Titane — 9/1

Aleem Khan, After Love — 10/1

BEST ACTOR

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog — 71/20

Will Smith King Richard — 4/1

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up — 5/1

Stephen Graham Boiling Point — 5/1

Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava — 8/1

Mahershala Ali Swan Song — 9/1

BEST ACTRESS

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World — 10/3

Lady Gaga House of Gucci — 10/3

Joanna Scanlan After Love –– 16/5

Emilia Jones CODA — 9/2

Tessa Thompson Passing — 9/2

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza — 8/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog — 71/20

Troy Kotsur CODA — 10/3

Ciarán Hinds Belfast — 9/2

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog — 9/2

Mike Faist West Side Story — 8/1

Woody Norman C’mon C’mon — 8/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose West Side Story — 3/1

Caitríona Balfe Belfast — 10/3

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter — 10/3

Ruth Negga Passing — 9/2

Ann Dowd Mass — 6/1

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard — 7/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast — 10/3

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza — 16/5

King Richard — 19/5

Being The Ricardos — 7/1

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Power of the Dog — 3/1

The Lost Daughter — 3/1

CODA — 16/5

Drive My Car — 19/5

Dune — 6/1

BEST CASTING

West Side Story — 3/1

Boiling Point — 4/1

Dune — 19/5

King Richard — 19/5

The Hand of God — 6/1

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune — 3/1

The Power of the Dog — 10/3

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nightmare Alley — 16/5

No Time To Die — 19/5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella — 2/1

Cyrano — 3/1

Nightmare Alley — 10/3

Dune — 5/1

The French Dispatch — 8/1

BEST FILM EDITING

Dune — 10/3

Belfast — 4/1

No Time to Die — 4/1

Summer of Soul — 9/2

Licorice Pizza — 9/2

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — 7/2

House of Gucci — 19/5

Cruella — 4/1

Cyrano — 4/1

Dune — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Dune — 3/1

The Power of the Dog — 4/1

The French Dispatch — 4/1

Being The Ricardos — 19/5

Don’t Look Up — 5/1

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune — 3/1

The French Dispatch — 4/1

Nightmare Alley — 9/2

Cyrano — 9/2

West Side Story — 9/2

BEST SOUND

Dune — 3/1

No Time To Die — 4/1

West Side Story — 4/1

Last Night in Soho — 9/2

A Quiet Place Part II — 9/2

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune — 31/10

No Time To Die –37/10

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 4/1

The Matrix Resurrections — 6/1

Free Guy — 7/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto — 2/1

Flee — 3/1

Luca — 4/1

The Mitchells vs the Machines — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Summer of Soul — 2/1

Flee — 4/1

The Rescue — 9/2

Becoming Cousteau — 9/2

Cow — 9/2

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car — 2/1

The Hand of God — 3/1

The Worst Person in the World — 3/1

Parallel Mothers — 9/2

Petite Maman — 9/2

BEST BRITISH FILM

Belfast — 3/1

No Time To Die — 4/1

Boiling Point — 4/1

Cyrano — 9/2

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie — 6/1

Last Night in Soho — 9/1

After Love — 10/1

Ali & Ava — 10/1

Passing — 12/1

House of Gucci — 12/1

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?