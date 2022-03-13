Will the 2022 Oscars be a rerun of the BAFTAs?

The winners of the 75th annual BAFTA Awards were revealed on March 13. That was just four days before Oscar voters began weighing in with their choices for the winners of the 94th annual Academy Awards. The British Academy of Film and Television Academy has approximately 9,000 voting members as does the academy.

The BAFTAs and Oscars have 19 categories in common. Last year, a whopping 18 of the BAFTA winners had a chance to practice their Oscar acceptance speeches, including all four of the acting champs. The only BAFTA champ not to repeat at the Oscars was “Nomadland” cinematographer Joshua James Richards who lost to “Mank” lenser Erik Messerschmidt.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, the BAFTAs have foreseen nine of the 21 Best Picture Oscar winners. As of late, the Brits had gone their own way for six years running until awarding their top prize to “Nomadland” last year. A

year earlier, the BAFTAs had blessed the home-grown “1917” over the Korean import “Parasite.” In 2019, they opted for “Roma” over “Green Book.” In 2018, the BAFTAs went with the home-grown “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” instead of “The Shape of Water.” In 2017, the British embraced “La La Land” over eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight.” Likewise in 2016, they opted for “The Revenant” instead of the academy’s choice “Spotlight” and in 2015 it’s pick was “Boyhood” while Best Picture at the Oscars went to “Birdman.”

However, the BAFTAs got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014). And the British academy also previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009).

