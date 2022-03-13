BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV.com) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV.com) for a terrific score of 77.27% (17 out of 22 categories) when predicting the 2022 BAFTA film winners on Sunday. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,500 people worldwide predicted these British champs for 22 categories at the London ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson. Movie winners included “The Power of the Dog” for Best Picture and Best Director, with the acting categories won by Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 15 Experts predicting, we have a four-way tie at 72.73% for Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (ABC) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Another four-way tie follows at 68.18% for Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Next at 59.09% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). Clayton Davis (Variety), Tim Gray (Variety) and Perri Nemiroff (Collider) are at 50.00%. Erik Davis (Fandango) follows at 45.45%.

