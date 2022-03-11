BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Complete list of all presenters, performers and nominees who will attend

BAFTA Awards producers confirmed on Thursday the complete list of performers, presenters and nominees who plan to attend this weekend’s event. Rebel Wilson hosts the 2022 ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall presented for the EE British Academy Film Awards.

Dame Shirley Bassey will open this year’s show with an exclusive performance of an iconic James Bond theme, celebrating 60 years of Britain’s most successful film franchise. British actress Emilia Jones, nominated for her performance in “CODA,” will also perform live during the ceremony, singing the film’s memorable Joni Mitchell ballad “Both Sides Now.”

Nominees confirmed to attend::

Aaron Sorkin, Alana Haim, Aleem Khan, Ann Dowd, Ariana DeBose, Audrey Diwan, Barbara Broccoli, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitríona Balfe, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Céline Sciamma, Ciarán Hinds, Clio Barnard, Christopher Miller, Edgar Wright, Emilia Jones, Harris Dickinson, Jessie Buckley, Jeymes Samuel, Joachim Trier, Joanna Scanlan, Julia Ducournau, Kenneth Branagh, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Lady Gaga, Lashana Lynch, Michael G. Wilson, Mike Faist, Millicent Simmonds, Paolo Sorrentino, Phil Lord, Rebecca Hall, Renate Reinsve, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Siân Heder, Stephen Graham, Troy Kotsur, Woody Norman and Zach Baylin

Presenters confirmed:

Andy Serkis, Asim Chaudhry, Bukky Bakray, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Himesh Patel, Jonathan Bailey, Kelvin Harrison, Lea Seydoux, Lucy Boynton, Max Harwood, Millie Bobby Brown, Morfydd Clark, Naomi Ackie, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Tom Hiddleston, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner and Wunmi Mosaku.

