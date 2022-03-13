BAFTA Film Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User samuel lewis for an outstanding score of 90.91% when predicting the 2022 BAFTA film winners on Sunday. He is actually just ahead of nine people at 86.36% and has a great point score of 12,666 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,500 people worldwide predicted these British champs for 22 categories at the London ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson. Movie winners included “The Power of the Dog” for Best Picture and Best Director, with the acting categories won by Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”). Our top scorer only missed two categories: Best Actress (where he had Scanlan in last place) and Best Film Editing (choosing “Dune” instead of “No Time to Die”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and I are in first place at 77.27% (17 out of 22 correct). Christopher Rosen is next at 72.73%, followed by Joyce Eng and Paul Sheehan at 68.18%. in first place at 85.71% (tying for the national lead). Next up at 63.64% are Denton Davidson and Daniel Montgomery. Rob Licuria follows at 54.55% and then Charles Bright at 50.00%. See Editors’ scores.

