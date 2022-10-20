‘Banshees of Inisherin’: Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon surging in Oscar odds – are they now supporting front-runners?

The Oscar race is ever-changing, and we can see that quite clearly in our Experts’ predictions for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, where two actors from one film are charging up the ranks. Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) have taken over the number-two spots in those respective races. Is it only a matter of time before they reach number-one?

As of this writing Gleeson is predicted for a Best Supporting Actor nom by 17 Expert journalists, with seven predicting that he’ll win for his role as a man who abruptly ends a longtime friendship. He still trails Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), but for how long? Meanwhile, Condon is predicted for a Best Supporting Actress bid by 17 Experts, with two betting on her to prevail for playing the sister of the man Gleeson broke up with. She’s still trying to catch her category’s front-runner Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking“).

The rise of Gleeson and Condon comes after the leading man from “Banshees,” Colin Farrell, himself rose to second place in his campaign for Best Actor, behind Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”). It would be the first Oscar nomination for all three actors from the film. “Banshees” is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who we already know has a way with actors as his previous film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won acting Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell. Will this film do just as well or maybe even better? Make or edit your predictions here in our predictions center.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?