Golden Globe nomination predictions: ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Women Talking’ will lead

Three films will pick up six nominations apiece when the Golden Globe contenders are announced on December 12. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our complete predictions with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “Women Talking” will be the leading films with six nominations apiece, though that doesn’t count Best Score and Best Original Song categories, which aren’t in our predictions center for the nominations round but could add to these films’ totals. All three are expected to reap Best Picture bids — “Women Talking” in the drama field, “Everything” and “Banshees” in comedy/musical.

But only “Everything” is predicted to win its race. It’s expected to edge out “Banshees” for top honors, and we’re betting on it to win additional trophies for its screenplay and for Michelle Yeoh‘s lead performance. “Banshees,” meanwhile, is expected to take acting prizes for Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, while “Women Talking” scores for supporting actress Jessie Buckley.

“Women Talking” is a dark horse to win Best Film Drama, but most of our users think that prize will go to Steven Spielberg‘s “The Fabelmans,” with Spielberg also being the odds-on favorite to claim Best Director. That would extend Spielberg’s record as the most nominated director in Globes history (this would be his 14th nom), and it would be his third victory following “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

Joining “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking” in the Best Film Drama race will be “Elvis,” “TAR,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” And rounding out Best Film Comedy/Musical alongside “Everything and “Banshees” in our predictions are “Babylon,” “Glass Onion,” and “Triangle of Sadness.” Do you agree with these forecasts? If you think we’ve got it all wrong, make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before the nominations announcement.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (6 Nominations)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Colin Farrell

Best Film Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon

Best Film Supporting Actor — Brendan Gleeson

Best Film Director — Martin McDonagh

Best Film Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (6 Nominations)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Michelle Yeoh

Best Film Supporting Actress — Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Film Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan

Best Film Director — DANIELS

Best Film Screenplay

“Women Talking” (6 Nominations)

Best Film Drama

Best Film Supporting Actress — Jessie Buckley

Best Film Supporting Actress — Claire Foy

Best Film Supporting Actor — Ben Whishaw

Best Film Director — Sarah Polley

Best Film Screenplay

“Babylon” (5 Nominations)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Margot Robbie

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Diego Calva

Best Film Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt

Best Film Director — Damien Chazelle

“The Fabelmans” (5 Nominations)

Best Film Drama

Best Film Drama Actress — Michelle Williams

Best Film Supporting Actor — Paul Dano

Best Film Director — Steven Spielberg

Best Film Screenplay

“Glass Onion” (4 Nominations)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Daniel Craig

Best Film Supporting Actress — Janelle Monae

Best Film Screenplay

“Elvis” (2 Nominations)

Best Film Drama

Best Film Drama Actor — Austin Butler

“TAR” (2 Nominations)

Best Film Drama

Best Film Drama Actress — Cate Blanchett

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2 Nominations)

Best Film Drama

Best Film Drama Actor — Tom Cruise

“Bros” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Billy Eichner

“Empire of Light” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Drama Actress — Olivia Colman

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Emma Thompson

“Hustle” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Adam Sandler

“Living” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Drama Actor — Bill Nighy

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (1 Nomination)

Best Animated Feature

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Lesley Manville

“My Father’s Dragon” (1 Nomination)

Best Animated Feature

“Pinocchio” (1 Nomination)

Best Animated Feature

“The Son” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Drama Actor — Hugh Jackman

“Strange World” (1 Nomination)

Best Animated Feature

“Ticket to Paradise” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Julia Roberts

“Till” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Drama Actress — Danielle Deadwyler

“Triangle of Sadness” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

“Turning Red” (1 Nomination)

Best Animated Feature

“The Whale” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Drama Actor — Brendan Fraser

“The Woman King” (1 Nomination)

Best Film Drama Actress — Viola Davis

PREDICTthe Golden Globe nominations

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?