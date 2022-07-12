Barack Obama, Rhea Seehorn among 50 first-time nominees at 2022 Emmy Awards

Every year, the Emmy nominations prove to be a nice mix of perennial favorites (we meet again, Jean Smart and Brian Cox) and first-time nominees. The crop of 2022 contenders are no exception. In fact, a whopping 50 performers received their inaugural career bids on Tuesday, July 12, representing every performance category. Among the dozens of names who can now call themselves Emmy nominees are former President Barack Obama (narrator of “Our Great National Parks”), Rhea Seehorn (two actings bids for “Better Call Saul” and “Cooper’s Bar”) and “The Great” leads Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Scroll down to see the complete list of first-time nominees at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Apple comedy “Ted Lasso” is the reason four actors woke up early to good news on Tuesday morning. Supporting players Sarah Niles and Toheeb Jimoh and guest stars James Lance and Sam Richardson now join many of the show’s repeat nominees and winners from last year.

Freshman ABC laffer “Abbott Elementary” is responsible for getting four first-timers into the 2022 Emmys line-up: lead actress/writer Quinta Brunson, plus supporting players Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams.

Thanks to the first season of “Squid Game,” Netflix’s record-breaking Korean survival drama, more Americans are learning the names of breakout stars Lee Jung-jae (in lead), Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su (in supporting) and Lee You-mi (in guest).

After three seasons, HBO’s family drama “Succession” is still helping actors get their inaugural Emmy nominations, with supporting actress J. Smith-Cameron and guest stars Sanaa Lathan and Arian Moayed being welcomed to the club this year.

“The White Lotus,” HBO’s ensemble limited series, is a veritable who’s-who of first-time Emmy contenders. Besides predicted winners Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, there’s also Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney (she’s also up for “Euphoria”), Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn.

Some A-list movie stars who earned their first Emmy bids are Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Andrew Garfield (“Under The Banner Of Heaven”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From A Marriage”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”) and the late Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”).

COMEDY FIRST-TIME NOMINEES

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Harriet Sansom Harris (“Hacks”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”)

James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)

Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

DRAMA FIRST-TIME NOMINEES



BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)

Sanaa Lathan (“Succession”)

Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

MOVIE/LIMITED FIRST-TIME NOMINEES



BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Andrew Garfield (“Under The Banner Of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From A Marriage”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

OTHER FIRST-TIME NOMINEES

Anthony A. Anderson (“Anacostia”) — Best Short Form Actor

Jacinte Blankenship (“Intersection”) — Best Short Form Actress

Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”) — Best Character Voice-Over

Bill Burr (“Immoral Compass”) — Best Short Form Actor

Desi Lydic (“Desi Lydic Foxplains”) — Best Short Form Actress

Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks”) — Best Narrator

Rhea Seehorn (“Cooper’s Bar”) — Best Short Form Actress

Ikechukwu Ufomadu (“Words With Ike (Cake)”) — Best Short Form Actor

Sydnee Washington (“Bridesman”) — Best Short Form Actress

