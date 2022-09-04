Hail to the Chief!: Barack Obama (‘Our Great National Parks’) wins Emmy for Best Narrator

As Gold Derby predicted, Barack Obama was just awarded the Best Narrator prize at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys for the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.” The former U.S. president was, understandably, not in attendance to accept his first TV Academy honor. He is now halfway to EGOT status, having already nabbed two Grammys for Best Spoken Word Album (“Dreams from My Father,” 2006 and “The Audacity of Hope,” 2008).

Obama fended off quite a formidable challenger in three-time Best Narrator Emmy winner David Attenborough, who was recognized this year for “The Mating Game.” The other three contenders in the lineup were returning nominees Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (“Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War”) and Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti II”) and category first-timer W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”).

“Our Great National Parks” was also nominated for Best Cinematography (Nonfiction) but lost to HBO’s “100 Foot Wave.” The five-part Netflix nature series streamed in its entirety on April 13, with its premiere installment (“A World of Wonder”) serving as Obama’s episode submission.

As the show’s sole presenter, the ex-commander in chief flexes his wealth of diplomatic expertise by taking viewers on a journey to some of Earth’s most fascinating conservation areas. His commanding, comforting voice makes every bit of information about these wonderful ecosystems resonate deeply, and he effectively conveys an overarching message centered on the importance of environmentalism.

The Emmys separated the Best Narrator and Best Character Voice-Over Performance categories in 2014. Here is the updated list of narration champions:

2014: Jeremy Irons (“Game of Lions”)

2015: Peter Coyote (“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History”)

2016: Keith David (“Jackie Robinson”)

2017: Meryl Streep (“Five Came Back”)

2018: David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II”)

2019: David Attenborough (“Our Planet”)

2020: David Attenborough (“Seven Worlds, One Planet”)

2021: Sterling K. Brown (“Lincoln: Divided We Stand”)

2022: Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks”)

