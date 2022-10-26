‘Bardo’ director Alejandro G. Inarritu and cast explain their surreal film at special Q&A: ‘The journey was inward’

“I haven’t done a film in seven years. And most of the films I have done with my open eyes, observing the exterior world and then trying to make sense of it,” said “Bardo” director Alejandro G. Iñárritu at a special screening and Q&A for his film in New York City on October 25, where he was joined by his co-screenwriter Nicolás Giacobone and actors Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ximena Lamadrid, and Íker Solano. He explained that “Bardo” was different because “I made this film with my eyes closed, meaning that the journey was inward.”

“Bardo” tells the story of journalist and documentarian Silverio Gacho (played by Cacho), who goes on an inner journey to reconcile his past and present, his culture and identity, and his failures and successes as he prepares to accept a prestigious journalism award. It’s a deeply personal film for Iñárritu but not strictly autobiographical. Like his main character, the filmmaker emigrated from Mexico to Los Angeles, and after 20 years he wondered, “What happened? How did I get here? As the Talking Heads said.” The director wanted to “make peace” with his own life. “The kids grow. I lost family members, attended funerals and weddings … Even if you want to come back, you don’t belong anymore.”

The reason “Bardo” isn’t strictly an autobiography is that “our life is a series of events that are experienced with a very limited nervous system. We are just this organism that experiences with our capacity, limitations, system of beliefs, emotional circumstances, that are transformed as we are growing, and then memories change.” Since memory is so unreliable, he explored his feelings through fiction because fiction “is looking for a higher truth … What I’m saying is you need a third eye to see the other dimension of that limited understanding we have. In a way, fiction reveals, illuminates what reality hides.”

Working on a script for an introspective film like this, Giacobone explains, “I knew it was going to be personal. I knew it was going to be narrated by moments. And the focus was not on telling a story, but telling the existential confusion of a character, navigating the state of mind of the character.” So the beginning of that screenwriting journey was for Giacobone to have a lot of personal conversations with Iñárritu. “Then those personal issues started becoming fiction” and what emerged were “surrealistic versions of things, of ideas, of dreams.”

Ironically, “we didn’t talk about building a specific character,” reveals Cacho about playing Silverio. Instead, Iñárritu “constructed a platform or a playground where then we could feel very free.” There was a lot of planning and rehearsal involved in executing the film’s precise details, “but in the day of shooting, I was absolutely free.”

For Lamadrid, who plays Gacho’s daughter Camila, the film was personal from the very beginning: “I think her journey sort of mirrors mine in a very crazy way … I was born in Mexico, but I grew up in Dubai. And then I actually came to New York.” She never actually lived in Mexico until later in her life, at which point “I reconnected with my roots that I had never even contemplated reconnecting with because I always felt very unrooted.”

Solano, who plays Gacho’s son Lorenzo, said, “It was almost like therapy doing the movie.” He told Iñárritu that he was “totally emotionally destroyed and had this crazy crisis, and I was healed by the movie because it touched a lot of specific strong themes in my life that I didn’t touch before … I was really opened, and I felt really comfortable rehearsing and building this relationship with the fellow actors.”

“Bardo” will be released in Mexico on October 27 followed by a US limited release on November 4. It will premiere on Netflix on December 16.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?