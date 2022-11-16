Will Barry Keoghan be the next Joker actor to call himself an Oscar winner?

Some awards prognosticators might say the key to winning an Oscar is to portray a real person. But others might say the key to winning an Oscar is to portray the Joker on the big screen.

To date, four actors who have portrayed Batman’s biggest foe have also won an Oscar in their careers: Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. Two of the four, Ledger and Phoenix, actually won for their performances as the Joker. Ledger, who died in January 2008 at age 28, was posthumously awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as an unhinged agent of chaos in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” (2008). It was the first time an acting Oscar went to a performer in a superhero film. Despite the overwhelming popularity of superhero blockbusters in the years that followed — a trend led primarily by the Marvel Cinematic Universe — it seemed improbable that another actor in a superhero-related film would win an Oscar for their performance. But a little more than a decade later, Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor for his turn as the Joker in Todd Phillips’ “Joker” (2019), which was not a superhero film but served as an origin story for the popular comic book character.

Nicholson, meanwhile, has three Oscars to his name, though none were for his turn as the Joker opposite Michael Keaton (arguably the best cinematic Batman) in Tim Burton’s “Batman” (1989). He won the award for Best Actor for both “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “As Good as It Gets” (1997), and picked up a supporting actor Oscar for his work in “Terms of Endearment” (1983). Elsewhere, Leto, who portrays the Joker in the DC Extended Universe, appearing in “Suicide Squad” (2016) and Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” (2021), won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013).

SEE ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ reviews

But what does any of this have to do with this year’s Oscar race? Well, one has to wonder whether some of this strange Joker magic will help Barry Keoghan, who makes a cameo as the character opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in this year’s “The Batman,” become the next Joker performer to snag an Oscar.

The Irish actor currently stars in Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin” alongside Colin Farrell (yet another “The Batman” alum), Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon. In the movie, which depicts the aftermath of the sudden dissolution of a friendship between two lifelong pals, Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), Keoghan is a notable standout as Dominic, a troubled, sweet young man frequently in Pádraic’s ear. If Keoghan hopes to have a shot at an Oscar for his performance, though, he’ll have to battle it out with Gleeson, who is also competing in the supporting actor race.

Since “Banshees” hit theaters last month, the younger actor has risen to sixth place at 20/1 odds, while Gleeson is in second (9/2), with six Experts and five Editors predicting him to triumph. Of course, both men trail current front-runner Ke Huy Quan of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (19/5), whose return to acting after decades away is a perfect Oscar narrative. Quan and Gleeson feel the safest for nominations, but the remaining slots are still up in the air — rounding out the rest of the top five are Ben Whishaw of “Women Talking” (third place, 6/1) and Paul Dano (fourth, 6/1) and Judd Hirsch (fifth, 15/2), both of “The Fabelmans” — so Keoghan can definitely sneak in. And if he does, a possible win is no joke.

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?