Beanie Feldstein is leaving ‘Funny Girl’ earlier than expected

Goodbye, gorgeous!

Beanie Feldstein is bowing out of “Funny Girl” a little ahead of schedule. She posted a note to Instagram on Sunday night which opened by saying that playing Fanny Brice on Broadway was a lifelong dream and that doing so was a great dream and true honor. Then there was a “but.”

“Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated,” she wrote. Her last performance will be on July 31.

What was the different direction? This is a little unclear, but one thing is sure: stepping into Barbra Streisand’s shoes is a highly unenviable task, which might be why this new production is the first revival on the Great White Way since the 1960s. In mid-June, it was announced Feldstein would depart at the end of September, after initial announcements that she’d stay on the boards through the end of the year.

The show opened on April 24, which happened to be Barbra’s 80th birthday. I bet the producers thought this was good luck at first.

Most critics felt that Feldstein nailed the comedy but just didn’t have the singing chops for Jule Styne’s songs. The show was essentially blanked of Tony nominations (Jared Grimes received a nod for Best Featured Actor, and that’s it.) This is a bit of a catastrophe for a big-ticket show of mass appeal for the New Jersey Transit/Long Island Railroad set.

Leaning into the spectacle of the departure, the show’s producers announced via social media that Feldstein’s replacement would be revealed Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Speculation on social media abounds that Lea Michele will swoop in and take the lead (reuniting her with “Glee” alum Jane Lynch, who will also depart the production in September) though there’s been no official word. This doesn’t stop theater people from going bananas with memes on Twitter.

The intersection of “Funny Girl” and Michele’s character was an ongoing story arc on “Glee.”

Michele also sang “Don’t Rain on My Parade” at the 64th Tony Awards.

This past weekend, Feldstein’s understudy, Ephie Aardema, made her debut in the role and got a “mazel” from the show’s official Twitter account.

Here she is singing “God Only Knows” four years ago.

