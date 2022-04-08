Could Beanie Feldstein (‘Funny Girl,’ ‘Impeachment’) be on her way to the E, G and T of EGOT?

By this time next year, it’s possible that Beanie Feldstein could be three-quarters of the way to completing her EGOT (the grand slam of winning a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award).

Last year Feldstein starred as Monica Lewinsky on the FX anthology series, “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” Portraying the intern whose affair with President Bill Clinton led to the titular disciplinary process puts her right in the middle of the upcoming Emmy race for Best Movie/Limited Actress. But getting the nomination will be no easy task in an immensely crowded field as she’s currently in 14th place in our Emmy odds.

Among the many other notable names looking to get nominated are Margaret Qualley (“Maid”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”), Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”), Renee Zellweger (“The Thing About Pam”), the three leads from “The First Lady” (Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer) and Feldstein’s own “Impeachment” co-star Sarah Paulson.

In April Feldstein will also be playing the iconic entertainer Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” This is where she could land a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in June. The portrayal of Brice by Barbra Streisand in the original production was nominated in that category in 1964, though she would lose to Carol Channing for “Hello, Dolly!” Feldstein is currently ranked second in our Tony Awards nominations predictions, and among her potential competition includes Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), Sutton Foster (“The Music Man”), Katrina Lenk (“Company”), Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”), Mare Winningham (“Girl From the North Country”) and the six actresses from “Six” (Abby Mueller, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele and Samantha Pauly).

With a Broadway musical also comes the cast recording and this is where Feldstein could score a Grammy Award next year. Since 2012, performers that are deemed “principal soloists” have been official nominees in the Best Musical Theater Album category, hence the Grammy wins in recent years for Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon”), Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful”), and Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”), among many others. This one’s harder to predict because we don’t have a complete picture of who will be competing for it. But it’s safe to say that, as the lead of the show, if the “Funny Girl” soundtrack is nominated, Feldstein will be one of the nominees.

If Feldstein were to accomplish this, she would join 29 other people that are just an Oscar away from completing EGOT: actor Harry Belafonte, actor Andre De Shields, actress Cynthia Erivo, composer/producer Anne Garefino, actor Hugh Jackman, actor James Earl Jones, composer and producer Quincy Jones, actress Rachel Bay Jones, composer John Kander, composer Tom Kitt, composer/actress Cyndi Lauper, composer Alex Lacamoire, producer Stan Lathan, actress Katrina Lenk, actress Audra McDonald, actress Bette Midler, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, actress Cynthia Nixon, composer/producer Trey Parker, actor Ben Platt, actor Billy Porter, composer Marc Shaiman, composer Bill Sherman, actor Ari’el Stachel, composer/producer Matt Stone, composer Charles Strouse, actress Lily Tomlin, actor Dick Van Dyke and composer/writer David Yazbeck. Of those, Belafonte and Earl were honorary Oscar recipients and not competitive winners, so they’re not considered official EGOT champions.

