Will SAG Award and Golden Globe voters say ‘yes, chef!’ to ‘The Bear’?

Awards voters are going to devour the new FX on Hulu hit comedy/drama hybrid “The Bear” this year, giving in to its irresistible charm, wit and pathos. Led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo, the series boasts a spectacular career-defining performance by star Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”), who leads a uniformly excellent cast featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas over eight gloriously frenetic, heartbreaking and riveting episodes.

In “The Bear,” award-winning New York City chef de cuisine Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto leaves his blossoming career in the world of fine dining to return to his hometown of Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop that he escaped as a young man to follow his culinary dreams. The series opens in the summer of 2022, with Carmy back home to manage scrappy family restaurant The Original Beef of Chicagoland following the suicide of his older brother (Jon Bernthal), who left behind skyrocketing debts and a rundown kitchen and staff. When his late brother’s best friend Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and the restaurant’s stubborn and burnt-out staff resist Carmy’s proposed improvements, he hires classically trained chef Sydney (Edebiri) to help him bring the restaurant back to its former glory.

“The Bear” has an impressive 100% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, an overwhelmingly unanimous seal of approval from TV critics. For example, TV critic Dan Einav (Financial Times) raves that the show “is a series to savour. The performances, writing and direction are just too good to binge,” while Sophie Gilbert (The Atlantic) declares that “The Bear” is “thrilling, ambitious, funny, devastating” and “a gorgeous show, riddled with moments of short, sharp beauty.” It has also proven to be a commercial hit, as The Wrap reports, the upstart “climbed its way onto the top breakout shows rankings with a 114% increase in demand just days after its June 23 debut,” according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Mark my words, this series is about to upend the status quo among the top comedy series vying for attention this upcoming awards season, joining recent Emmy victor “Ted Lasso” and hot contenders “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows” at the SAG Awards and Golden Globe Awards, both of which will announce their TV nominations later this year.

Let’s face it, like their Emmy brethren, SAG and Globe voters have refined tastes. They are snobs. They love prestige shows with top-notch casts and stellar reviews. And, when it comes to the newly-rehabilitated Hollywood Foreign Press Association, they also have an almost pathological penchant for new shows. Anyone that has been paying attention to the Golden Globes over the years knows that they have a long history of embracing the latest hot new show. They’re infatuated with freshman series and performers, so place a shiny new toy in front of them and they just can’t help themselves. The only other genuine comedy contender that might capitalize on this “shiny new toy” rule is ABC’s recent three-time Emmy-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary,” which arguably made just as much of a pop-cultural impact as “The Bear” has, but might not have the same “prestige” tag that the FX/Hulu debutante has.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, what are you waiting for? Off you go. Immerse yourself in the intense, anxiety-inducing world of “The Bear,” and you too will be singing its praises and yelling out “yes, chef!” when awards voters join that chorus with their own inevitable Michelin star-worthy applause.

