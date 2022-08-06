Heh Heh, score! Critics are gushing over ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ reboot

The iconic animated duo Beavis and Butt-Head are back to the delight of fans after the Paramount+ premiere of ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ on August 4. They haven’t changed much since viewers last saw them, but their inane adventures have indeed scored with a good portion of critics and viewers alike. The result is a 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes and some glowing reviews. Heh. Heh. Scored. But what exactly did the critics think?

Daniel Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter begins by stating that Beavis and Butt-head are essentially “a template for 21st-century trolling that would not exist without Mike Judge.” Truer words were never spoken. But what exactly is the idiotic duo doing this time around? “Through the two half-hour episodes sent to critics, the answer is that Beavis and Butt-Head are predictably watching a lot of TikTok and they’re rather hilarious doing so.” Feinberg continues, “Best of all and possibly the justification for the entire series’ return is their character-specific and character-appropriate reaction to BTS’ ‘Dynamite.’ In a world in which the percentages of Beavises and Butt-Heads relative to the overall population is only rising, they fit in perfectly.”

Alyse Wax of Collider begins by stating that each episode barely has a plot, but the commentary provided by the duo is “where the genius of B&B lies.” “Life is pretty good when Butt-Head catches Beavis grooving to the tunes of BTS. Not for Beavis, of course, but for the audience, it is pretty damn good.” The plots of the episodes themselves are equally as imaginative. In one, the boys get dragged into participating in an escape room, but accidentally enter the bathroom and must figure out how to “escape.” In the end, Wax discerns that the reboot was probably not meant to attract new fans but is more for existing fans of the franchise.

Alex Maidy of joblo.com also praises the return of the duo to television, writing that they are “just as good as their heyday.” “In short, these episodes fit perfectly right alongside the original run.” High praise indeed! Saying that, a solo outing for Beavis is less successful than when the duo is together. “No one will ever confuse Beavis and Butt-Head with Plato and Aristotle, but like Lloyd and Harry from Dumb & Dumber, Bill and Ted, and any other classic comedy duo, these numbskulls take the world around us and say the things that we are all too filtered to say for ourselves.”

