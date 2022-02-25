2022 SAG Awards predictions say 6 different films will win the 6 categories

There are six film categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and we’re predicting that six different films will win them. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our predictions by film.

The SAG Awards nominating committee spread the wealth, with “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog” being the only two films to receive three nominations. So it’s not too surprising that a different film could win each category. We’re betting that “Belfast” will lead the way with a win for its ensemble cast. The period film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh has six actors up for the prize: Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan. Of those, all but Morgan play members of a family with tough decisions to make when they get caught up in the Troubles in Northern Ireland. This would be the smallest cast to win this award since “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), another film about complex family dynamics.

“Belfast” has one other nomination in the supporting actress category for Balfe, but we’re betting on that prize to go to Ariana DeBose on “West Side Story’s” only nomination. We were surprised the film didn’t make the cut for its ensemble cast, but we’re betting on DeBose’s breakthrough performance as Anita to come out unscathed. Another young actor is tipped to win the supporting actor category, Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Power of the Dog”), while acting veterans are predicted in the lead categories, Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”).

Do you agree with those forecasts? See the list of predicted winners below, make or update your predictions here in our predictions center, and then join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

“BEING THE RICARDOS”

Best Actress — Nicole Kidman

“BELFAST”

Best Ensemble

“KING RICHARD”

Best Actor — Will Smith

“NO TIME TO DIE”

Best Stunt Ensemble

“THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Supporting Actor — Kodi Smit-McPhee

“WEST SIDE STORY”

Best Supporting Actress — Ariana DeBose

