Beloved Netflix teen series ‘Heartstopper’ gets big renewal

Fans of “Heartstopper” received great news on Friday. Netflix renewed the teen comedy-drama for two additional seasons, both produced by See-Saw Films. The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman will return as writer and creator.

Per Netflix, the description for Season 1 reads: “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

Since the show’s debut in April 2022, Netflix noted that “Heartstopper” weekly book sales have increased by 1700% in the United States, with Volume 1 currently holding the number one spot for YA fiction. The show also topped Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of May 9 – 15, 2022.

The show stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser. Oscar and Emmy Award winner Olivia Colman also plays a key role as Nick’s mom.

“Heartstopper” Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

