Ben Affleck suits up for Aquaman sequel

Ben Affleck’s been doing a lot of strolling through memory lane lately. For starters, he and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their early-aughts romance and ended up married. Now, when it looked as if the cape and cowl were forever in his past, it’s been announced that he’ll get back in the Bat suit for the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

The news was broken by Jason Momoa himself on Thursday, who shared two pics of the pair bro-ing out in a production office. A short video followed in which Momoa recorded a “whoopsie!” moment—he and Affleck were spotted by a tram taking a Warner Bros. tour. “Well, it’s not a fuckin’ secret anymore, is it?” he joked, adding a “sorry, children,” for swearing. “That’s what happens, Warner Bros.,” he chided, clearly a little annoyed, but also just too cool to get upset. Entering a trailer with a paper nameplate of “B.A.,” he finds Affleck seated and says “sorry, bro!”

“REUNITED,” he wrote in a caption, adding “bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

Top comment on all this comes from John Brolin who wrote “Hahahahahaha.” Sometimes that’s all there is to say. (Maybe Brolin is hoping for a “Jonah Hex” crossover someday.)

For a while it looked as if Affleck’s Bruce Wayne days were behind him, ending things with “Justice League” and handing the baton to Robert Pattinson for “The Batman” (originally a project Affleck was going to star in and direct.) But he’ll be back alongside Michael Keaton in next summer’s “The Flash” and, Affleck was at least featured in the latest trailer for “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” (although via archival footage it would appear). With “Aquaman” that’s potentially three DC movies, so it’s fair to say that Batfleck never really went anywhere.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” due in March, reteams Momoa with director James Wan, and includes Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman and Randall Park in the cast. Fingers and tentacles crossed that the drumming octopus is back, too.

