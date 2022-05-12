‘The Survivor’s’ Ben Foster looks to end this nearly decade-long Emmy dry spell

The race for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor is proving to be one of the most interesting storylines of this year’s Emmys, not because the competition is exceptionally fierce, but because of the men involved. Eleven actors who’ve lent their talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eligible, with many sitting pretty in the top 10 of Gold Derby’s odds. But caught in the middle is Ben Foster, whose good standings in the odds becomes all the more impressive when one considers he’s eligible for his performance in a TV movie, a format that has seen its star fall at the Emmys (and in Hollywood) as more and more networks have entered the limited series field over the last decade.

Foster is eligible for his haunting performance in the HBO film “The Survivor,” in which he portrays Harry Haft, a survivor of Auschwitz who boxed to survive. It’s a compelling story, and Foster transforms in a role that requires exceptional commitment. For his efforts, he currently sits in third place at 7/1 in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor.

Leading the category is Michael Keaton, who made a triumphant return to television in 2021 as a small-town doctor at the center of the opioid epidemic on Hulu’s limited series “Dopesick.” Sitting in second place is Andrew Garfield, who is hot off his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”) and is in contention for his portrayal of a Mormon detective investigating the gruesome murder of a young mother and her infant daughter on FX’s true crime drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Rounding out the top 10 behind Foster are Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”), Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”), Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”), Samuel L. Jackson (“The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”) and Miles Teller (“The Offer”).

Keaton is a strong frontrunner, having already won the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice awards earlier this year (and given amazing speeches in return), and Garfield has a compelling argument as well. But Foster is a solid alternative. While Keaton and Garfield portray fictional characters wrapped up in very real events, Foster stands out for actually bringing to life the story of a real person with a harrowing personal journey. Essentially, it’s the type of performance voters love. And should Foster prevail come Emmy time, it would be even more notable because he would be the first actor from a TV movie to win the category in nearly a decade. Michael Douglas, who triumphed for his turn as Liberace in HBO’s 2013 biographical film “Behind the Candelabra,” is the last actor to win for a non-limited series/TV anthology project. Since then, only five actors from TV movies — all on HBO — have snuck into the crowded race (with a couple from specials and musical films like “Hamilton” added for good measure).

We’re living in the age of the limited series (everything is a limited series until it isn’t), which means we should sit up and take notice when performances like Foster’s in a TV movie come around. Who knows when the next will be.

