Emmy spotlight: Why voters should bless ‘The Afterparty’s’ Ben Schwartz with a nomination

Ben Schwartz is probably best known for his turns on shows like NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and Netflix’s “Space Force.” He’s built an impressive career on the back of scene-stealing comedic performances, men who are known for being sidekicks or harmless goofballs, while also voicing characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Dewey Duck and Rutabaga Rabitowitz, taking the odd film role here and there and continuing to perform as a comedian. How he finds time for it all is a mystery. But now, with his standout performance as Yasper in Apple TV+’s whodunnit “The Afterparty,” which closed out its first season March 4, he’s proven himself worthy of adding yet another accomplishment to his résumé: Emmy nominee.

“The Afterparty,” which was created and directed by Christopher Miller and executive-produced by Miller and his creative partner Phil Lord (2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), follows the investigation of the murder of Xavier, a high-profile celebrity played by Dave Franco, at his high school reunion afterparty. The series is notable for the way each episode takes on the visual style and storytelling tropes of a different film genre as it examines the evening’s events from a different character’s point of view. Schwartz’s Yasper is an excitable man with a talent for storytelling, an inflated sense of self-importance (but not offensively so), and dreams of leaving behind his job as an A/V installer to become a musician. Naturally, his episode (written by Emmy winner Jack Dolgen) takes the form of a flashy movie musical, complete with three original songs written by Jon Lajoie and performed by Schwartz.

From the moment the lights dim in the high school auditorium and the first beats of the “Hamilton”-inspired rap “Two Shots” begin, you know “The Afterparty” is taking a major creative swing with the episode. It’s probably the biggest of the entire series, which also dabbles in romantic comedies, action flicks, psychological thrillers and teen movies. But by the end of that first song — which also features Sam Richardson and Jamie Demetriou — it’s clear that this might be an ensemble piece, but Schwartz is the undeniable star of the show.

This is not just not just because Yasper, obsessed with becoming famous, thinks he’s the center of attention and attempts to position himself as such. No, this is an instance of a role being so perfectly tailored to an actor and their strengths (Schwartz confirmed Miller wrote it with him in mind) that the result is the kind of performance that is so engaging it leaps off the screen. Throughout the 34-minute episode, Schwartz has a ball as he spins Yasper’s tale of the evening to Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), singing two more memorable songs in the process: an upbeat pop number titled “Yeah Sure Whatever” and the indie rock jam “Three Dots from Stardom.”

With each performance, Schwartz shows off a surprising talent for singing (who knew?), but more of Yasper’s layers are peeled away as well. Beneath his veil of infectious energy and enthusiasm is a quiet desperation and sadness with regards to how his life has turned out. It’s why he focuses so much of his energy on giving off the perception of being a happy goof and spends so much time setting the stage for Danner — no one will be able to tell how Yasper really feels if he doesn’t stop talking long enough to let them consider what he’s said, either through his words or his actions. So, in essence, the entire Yasper episode underscores what we already know to be true — Schwartz is a gifted comedian with excellent timing who can deliver almost any line in a way that makes it funny — while also revealing that he is good for much, much more than a laugh or simply playing the affable fool.

But while the Yasper-centric episode might be a creative high point and a wonderful showcase for Schwartz’s (previously hidden) talents, it’s when we find out Yasper is the killer in the finale that more pieces begin to click into place. With the benefit of hindsight, the subtle ways Schwartz layered in clues that Yasper killed Xavier throughout the season become obvious. Whether it’s his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reactions or decisions about the way he moves and handles himself, the clues are all there for eagle-eyed viewers to follow.

But it’s also clear that Yasper sees himself as a victim, not a perpetrator of violence. He believes he’s been wronged by Xavier, even though he’s responsible for the destruction of their ska band and thus their friendship in high school. All of this is there, just below the surface of Schwartz’s otherwise very funny performance. So it makes the reveal in the Season 1 finale, in which Yasper finally voices all of this to Danner and the rest of the group before immediately attempting to bolt in a moment of excellent physical comedy, immensely more satisfying than it would have been otherwise. Schwartz effortlessly captures all of Yasper’s goofiness, hope and excitement alongside his anger and pain and holds them all within the character. The result is that there is no switch to flip when we discover what really happened at the party — the clues were all there, the performance never lied. To be able to do all of that within a show as silly and gut-bustingly funny as “The Afterparty” takes talent, the kind that deserves recognition.

At the moment, Schwartz is sitting in 10th place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Comedy Supporting Actor at this year’s Emmys. He has the highest odds of anyone from the cast (Richardson and Ike Barinholtz sit in 14th and 37th place, respectively), a testament to what he brings to the role and to the show. With “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” back and the long-awaited returns of FX’s “Atlanta” and HBO’s “Barry” this spring — and the men from “Ted Lasso” being eligible for Season 2 — he’ll be fighting against multiple previous nominees and winners in the supporting actor race. But Schwartz has got the goods to go all the way, and there’s still plenty of time for him to win over voters the way he’s already won over “Afterparty” viewers. Here’s hoping they do the right thing and bless him with an Emmy nomination before someone else gets hurt.

