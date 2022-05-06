Benedict Cumberbatch on how ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was ‘wish fulfillment’ for him [WATCH]

Benedict Cumberbatch faced some exciting new challenges in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which marks his sixth cinematic outing as the titular doctor. The film, which releases on Friday in theaters, finds Stephen Strange opening up a portal into the multiverse as a means of fighting back against a vengeful Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). At the recent premiere of the film, Cumberbatch discussed what is special about the new film and the joys of acting as alternate versions of the character.

Speaking with Extra (watch above), Cumberbatch praised the new “Doctor Strange” film as “a really exciting episode” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, promising: “We’re blowing the doors open on the multiverse.” The actor, who is just coming off his second Oscar nomination for his starring role in “The Power of the Dog,” teased that Strange will be “reaching new, perilous heights and dizzying changes” in the new film. Early reviews for the film have indeed highlighted its ambitions, with director Sam Raimi infusing the classic Marvel house style with his own love of gory action.

Cumberbatch also admits that this outing as Steven Strange was “a lot of hard work,” but in an enjoyable way. “He’s a complex enough character as it is, and then they threw those variants at me to do.” He describes getting to play those alternate versions as “a sort of wish fulfillment,” to see the different paths your life could take, “and in this multiverse, we get to actually become those different people.”

Expanding on this thought, Cumberbatch noted that a film like this raises the question, “What would you like to be doing differently right now?” And at least for the award-winning actor, the answer is, “not much.”

