Best Actress Oscar: Michelle Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler, Michelle Williams take on the mother of all races

One of the most heated 2023 Oscar battles that’s been developing over the past few months is the Best Actress race. According to Gold Derby experts, Cate Blanchett may be ahead of the pack for her performance in Todd Field’s “TÁR,” but there are at least three other actresses nipping at her heels, who all stand a chance at winning the category.

At first glance, it might not seem like there’s much in common with the characters played by Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Danielle Deadwyler in “Till” and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelman.” But get this: these contenders all play mothers trying to do the best for their children, which plays a key factor in all three movies.

Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang is dealing with all sorts of multiversal craziness, but most of it comes down to her relationship with Stephanie Hsu as her constantly frustrated daughter, Joy. Deadwyler’s Mamie Till-Mobley has one of the toughest jobs as a mother, having to get justice for her murdered son, Emmett Till. Williams plays a version of Steven Spielberg’s mother, showing what a huge influence she had on his artistic and creative side.

Sure, there are plenty of mothers in the Supporting Actress category this year, too, most notably, the cast of Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” and both Carey Mulligan and Zoey Kazan‘s characters in “She Said.” Still, we’ll stick with the Best Actress race, for the sake of focusing on how and why motherhood isn’t always the best look for a potential Oscar winner in what’s becoming one of the toughest categories in which to even get nominated.

It’s interesting to note that many of the actresses playing real people in order to get their gold statue were actually playing women who were mothers in real life, but that aspect tends to be played down. In some cases, a story might take place before they became mothers. For instance, Alex Jennings played Prince (now King) Charles in “The Queen,” for which Dame Helen Mirren won her first Oscar in 2006, but few might even remember him in that movie.

You’d have to go back to 2015 when Brie Larson starred in “Room” to see how a lead actress won an Oscar specifically for playing a mother. In the film, she takes on the role of young woman who is kidnapped and gives birth to her kidnapper’s son, played by newcomer Jacob Tremblay, who was just eight years old when that movie was shot.

Meryl Streep played British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s “The Iron Lady,” and though that’s not necessarily about Thatcher as a mother, her daughter Carol was played by no less than Olivia Colman, who went onto her own Oscar win in this category for “The Favourite” seven years later. In turn, Colman got another Oscar nomination for playing a negligent mother in “The Lost Daughter” last year.

Another actress who won an Oscar playing a character driven by the death of a son is Halle Berry in 2001’s “Monster’s Ball.” In the case of Berry’s Leticia Musgrove, her son dying in a hit ‘n’ run accident is what leads to much of what happens in that tense drama.

In 1997, Helen Hunt played Carol Connelly, a single mother with an ailing son, who gets into a relationship with Jack Nicholson’s New York romance novelist in “As Good As It Gets,” allowing her to win the Oscar.

Going back even further to 1993, Holly Hunter won the Oscar for her performance in Jane Campion’s “The Piano,” playing a mother who travels to New Zealand with her daughter – played by Anna Paquin, who became the youngest actor to win an Oscar for her role – in order to marry Sam Neill’s frontiersman.

Even so, that’s five distinct motherly roles in roughly 30 years, which makes one wonder why being a mother could be a sticking point for Oscar voters. Some might presume that it’s a category that tends to go to pretty younger ingenues, although there have been many nominated mothers. For instance, last year, there was Colman in “The Lost Daughter,” Penélope Cruz in the aptly-titled “Parallel Mothers,” Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in “Spencer,” and even Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” dealt with her becoming a mother. They all lost the category to Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Bakker obviously had kids, but they’re barely shown or even mentioned in the movie.

Considering how few actresses paying tribute to motherhood have won in the Best Actress category, one does have to wonder whether that will indeed give the advantage to Blanchett, who has already won two Oscars. Yeoh and Deadwyler have never been nominated before – and some feel that Yeoh is well past due. Williams would be receiving her fifth nomination, so she’s also in that category of well-liked actresses who haven’t been honored with an Oscar yet.

