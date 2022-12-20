Best Actress Oscar race is wide open: Just how many contenders are in the running?

Is this year’s Best Actress Oscar race one of the most stacked in recent memory? The critics are having their say in a series of year-end honors that focus on the same five or six performers: Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”). But if the Golden Globe nominations taught us anything, it’s that the acting awards are wide open, especially for actresses.

Oscar-winning performers such as Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”) and Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) as well as awards-show newcomer Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) are suddenly in the mix while presumed shoo-in Deadwyler did not hear her name called when the nominations were read at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Golden Globes comedy category seems nearly as solid as the drama category for a change, with current “The Crown” star and previously Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) picking up a nomination for her touching, fully realized turn as a modest British housekeeper whose haute couture dreams come true in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” “Queen’s Gambit” scene-stealer and previous Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy checkmated the competition with a nomination for horror comedy “The Menu.” While Yeoh is the presumed winner in this field for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” there’s nothing saying that Robbie, whose “Babylon” opens during the Christmas season, won’t give her a run for her money.

Same goes for Blanchett. Critics are falling all over themselves to salute her performance as a ruthless conductor in Todd Field’s “TÁR,” but the presence of Colman and Oscar winner Davis, whose film “The Woman King” actually made money, would seem to indicate that the voters want some suspense on January 10 when the Golden Globe statuettes will be given out. If one of these two powerhouse actresses upsets Blanchett, Oscar voters will take note.

If Colman or Davis cross the finish line when Oscar nominations are announced on January 24, that could spell trouble for presumptive Best Actress nominee and sentimental favorite Williams in this year’s most sentimental awards contender, “The Fabelmans.” With four Oscar losses to her name, Williams is still chasing her first trophy. Gold Derby Experts give her 5/1 odds to take home the gold, which puts her behind Blanchett (7/2 odds) and Yeoh (37/10 odds) in their rankings.

A victory for Yeoh would make the actress the first Asian performer to win an Oscar in a lead category. Deadwyler and Davis are on the rise with 5/1 odds and 15/2 odds, respectively. Robbie is next in line with 18/1 odds, followed by Colman, Thompson, de Armas and Taylor-Joy all further down the list. One powerful Golden Globe acceptance speech could change any of these narratives in an instant.

