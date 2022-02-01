8 Best Actress contenders looking for Oscar #2: Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga …

“I can’t deny the fact that you like me!” exclaimed Sally Field after winning the Best Actress Oscar for “Places in the Heart” at the 57th Academy Awards in 1985. Just five years prior to that memorable speech she had won for “Norma Rae,” but said she could barely feel it because “it was all so new.”

This year our Oscar nominations odds include eight leading contenders for Best Actress who could earn their own bookend. Five of them already have at least one Best Actress Oscar on their mantle while two took home the supporting award and one won for songwriting.

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Colman won Best Actress for playing Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” At the ceremony in 2019 she defeated Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), Glenn Close (“The Wife”), Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”) and Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”).

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kidman won Best Actress for playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours.” At the ceremony in 2003 she defeated Salma Hayek (“Frida”), Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”), Julianne Moore (“Far From Heaven”) and Renee Zellweger (“Chicago”).

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Lady Gaga won Best Original Song for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” At the ceremony in 2019 she defeated “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “All the Stars” from “Black Panther,” “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” and “I’ll Fight” from “RBG.”

Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Cruz won Best Supporting Actress for playing Maria Elena in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” At the ceremony in 2009 she defeated Amy Adams (“Doubt”), Viola Davis (“Doubt”), Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) and Marisa Tomei (“The Wrestler”).

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Hudson won Best Supporting Actress for playing Effie White in “Dreamgirls.” At the ceremony in 2007 she defeated Adriana Barraza (“Babel”), Cate Blanchett (“Notes on a Scandal”), Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) and Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”).

Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

McDormand already has her bookend Oscar. In fact, she has four total. She won Best Actress for playing Marge Gunderson in “Fargo,” Mildred Hayes in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Fern in “Nomadland.” And she picked up a Best Picture trophy for “Nomadland” as a producer.

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Lawrence won Best Actress for playing Tiffany Maxwell in “Silver Linings Playbook.” At the ceremony in 2013 she defeated Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”), Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”), Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) and Naomi Watts (“The Impossible”).

Halle Berry (“Bruised”)

Berry won Best Actress for playing Leticia Musgrove in “Monster’s Ball.” At the ceremony in 2002 she defeated Judi Dench (“Iris”), Nicole Kidman (“Moulin Rouge!”), Sissy Spacek (“In the Bedroom”) and Renee Zellweger (“Bridget Jones’s Diary”).

