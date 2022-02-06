Black-and-white Best Cinematography Oscar nominees: Are ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ next?

Like most Oscar categories that have existed since the foundation of the Academy Awards, Best Cinematography has naturally gone through several changes over the past near-century. After eight years of only black-and-white nominees, “The Garden of Allah” (1937) became the first color film to win an honorary award for its cinematography. A separate competitive color category was established three years later and existed continuously until 1957, when Technicolor epic “Around the World in 80 Days” won the award as well as Best Picture from that category’s first-ever all-color lineup.

The category was split again in 1959 and stayed that way until the enactment of a permanent merge in 1967. Of the 270 Best Cinematography nominations in the time a whopping 254 (94%) have been for color films, But the academy has indicated a renewed interest in films shot in black-and-white as of late. In the last five years, four such features have contended for the award and two, Netflix features “Roma” (2019) and “Mank” (2021), have won. With more black-and-white contenders in the mix this year than usual, this recent trend is likely to continue.

According to our odds, black-and-white films “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Belfast” are running third and fifth in this year’s Best Cinematography race. Both films, which were respectively shot by Bruno Delbonnel and Haris Zambarloukos, have already made it into the prestigious American Society of Cinematographers Awards lineup along with our frontrunner, “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” (second in our ranking), and “Nightmare Alley” (sixth). Rounding out our top five is “West Side Story” in fourth. Also in the hunt are black-and-white films “Passing” (shot by Eduard Grau) in 12th place and “C’mon C’mon” (Robbie Ryan) in 15th.

Below, check out our gallery of the 16 black-and-white films that have earned Best Cinematography bids since 1967, and be sure to catch the nominations announcement on February 8 to find out if any new ones join the group.

