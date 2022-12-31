Best Comedy Series Golden Globe poll: What do YOU want to win?

Like dozens of shows before it, “Hacks” is presently in the running for a second consecutive Best Comedy Series Golden Globe win. In addition to once again having to fend off Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” the hit HBO Max sitcom faces challenges from new series “Abbott Elementary” (ABC), “The Bear” (FX on Hulu) and “Wednesday” (Netflix), which have taken the spots of 2022 contenders “The Great,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Ted Lasso.” A case can be made for any of these five shows to triumph in this category, but which one do you think is truly the year’s best comedy program? Vote in our Best Comedy Series Golden Globe poll below and then sound off in the comments and in our forums.

“Abbott Elementary” stands alone as the series with the most 2023 Golden Globe nominations (five), and is the only broadcast network program recognized in any of the 13 TV categories this year. The mockumentary show is set at a fictional Philadelphia public school where second grade teacher Janine Teagues (Best Comedy Actress nominee Quinta Brunson) and her colleagues try to do right by their students amidst budget constraints and interpersonal friction. Included in the supporting cast are Golden Globe competitors Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams.

“The Bear” stars “Shameless” alum and current Best Comedy Actor hopeful Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, a chef who steps in to run his late older brother’s failing Chicago sandwich shop only to quickly find himself in over his head. After “Reservation Dogs,” this is only the second FX on Hulu series to earn a nomination in this category. Its entire eight-episode first season premiered in June 2022 and is set to be followed by a second.

The second season of “Hacks” follows aging stand-up comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young writing partner, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), as they embark on a cross-country bus tour and continue to navigate their hot-and-cold friendship. Smart is looking to become the 11th woman to win multiple Best Comedy Actress Golden Globes, while Einbinder is vying for the Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress prize after having competed as a lead last year.

Returning contender “Only Murders in the Building” received a total of four Golden Globe nominations this year, including ones for lead performers Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The three respectively star on the series as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, a trio of neighbors who team up to solve murders that take place in their New York City apartment building. The popular show has been renewed for a third season, which will presumably launch in mid-2023.

“Wednesday” is the newest show in this lineup, having just dropped its first season in late November. Its title character, played by lead acting nominee Jenna Ortega, is a teenage version of the “Addams Family” member who has appeared in various TV, film and stage productions over the past six decades. Four weeks after its release, the series officially became the third most-watched Netflix original program of all time, behind only dramas “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.”

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

