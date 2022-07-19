Best Comedy Writing Emmy 2022: ‘Hacks’ seeks to defend its title against returning shows, pilots

The writing team of “Hacks” is looking to go two-for-two in the Best Comedy Writing category, but will now have to face almost a brand new slew of competition as shows like “Barry” and “What We Do In The Shadows” are back after a hiatus, as well as pilot episodes from “Only Murders In The Building” and “Abbott Elementary.” “Ted Lasso” is also back in this category looking for a rematch with “Hacks” after being defeated last year.

Here are Gold Derby’s current Best Comedy Writing Emmy 2022 racetrack odds:

“Hacks” (“The One, the Only” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky) — 9/2 odds

“Abbott Elementary” (“Pilot” by Quinta Brunson) — 5/1 odds

“Ted Lasso” (“No Weddings and a Funeral” by Jane Becker) — 13/2 odds

“Only Murders In The Building” (“True Crime” by Steve Martin & John Hoffman) — 7/1 odds

“Barry” (“starting now” by Alec Berg & Bill Hader) — 17/2 odds

“Barry” (“710N” by Duffy Boudreau) — 17/2 odds

“What We Do In The Shadows” (“The Wellness Center” by Stefani Robinson) — 19/2 odds

“What We Do In The Shadows” (“The Casino” by Sarah Naftalis) – 10/1 odds

2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

“Hacks'” writing victory last year by Aniello, Downs and Statsky for the pilot puts it in first place contention this year for “The One, the Only.” In addition, the HBO Max series went from 15 to 17 nominations for its well-received second season, showing increased support among Emmy voters. This year the season finale is in the running, a heartfelt episode filled with moments of humor and sadness, ending with the reuniting of the two lead female characters and the heartbreak of Deborah (Jean Smart) letting Ava (Hannah Einbinder) go to make her own path.

Another endearing episode is the solo nomination from “Ted Lasso” for “No Weddings and a Funeral,” which is also up for directing. It is an emotional journey for multiple characters, specifically Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and her conflicted feelings toward her father after he passes away, concluding with her singing the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up” at the funeral. With the series continuing to gain momentum, Becker has a real shot of winning this category as opposed to last year when the Apple TV Plus comedy had two episodes (“Pilot” and “Make Rebecca Great Again”) and could have split their own support.

Two pilots are nominated this year, one being ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” with writer Brunson enjoying her triple nominations for the series (also nominated for Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Series as a producer). The show represents the resurgence of the broadcast network comedy and the pilot brings back the mockumentary-style format the Emmys used to nominate in programs like “The Office” and “Modern Family,” while highlighting the struggles of being a teacher and helping the lives of students.

Emmy nominations slugfest: Our Editors react to those criminal snubs

“Only Murders In The Building” lands a double nomination for Martin (also up for Best Comedy Actor) along with co-creator Hoffman for the pilot. “True Crime” adds comedic tones to the murder mystery genre, while introducing the characters and their personal conflicts as they team up to start a podcast and investigate a murder in their apartment building. The fact that the Hulu laugher is currently airing its second season right now could be beneficial when voting commences. Similar to directing, “Hacks” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are the only pilots to successfully win this writing category recently.

“Barry” and “What We Do In The Shadows” managed to each get two episodes in this competitive category and while impressive as that may be, the four episodes now face potential vote-splitting. HBO’s “Barry” is one of most acclaimed shows this season and that is due to both of its episodes in this category; however Boudreau’s “710N” seems to have more momentum as a directorial achievement, and the season finale “starting now” by co-creators Hader and Berg is perhaps the show’s most dramatic and horrifying episode, with anxiety-filled moments and brutal kills, lacking any humor whatsoever.

FX’s “What We Do In The Shadows” is more light on its feet with its comedy horror and existential elements, with Naftalis’s “The Casino” revolving around the vampire group going to Atlantic City, getting into hilarious situations, and “The Wellness Center” by Robinson (her second nomination for the show and a previous nominee for “Atlanta”), in which Nandor questions his life as a vampire. Even though the writers’ branch clearly loves it and the fourth season is currently airing now, the series has only garnered seven nominations total, one less than last year, and may not have as much support as the other nominees.

