Best Documentary Short is being slighted at this year’s Oscars: Here are the 5 best speeches of all time [WATCH]

When the initial announcement was made that eight categories would be pre-taped and then edited into the 2022 Oscars broadcast, we all knew the short film categories — Best Documentary Short, Best Live Action Short and Best Animated Short — would be the first on the chopping block. While these projects are the least seen of all the Oscar nominees, the categories have given us some amazing moments over the years. So rather than wallow in our sadness about not seeing these doled out live, let’s take a look back at five of the best speeches from past Best Documentary Short winners. Hopefully the academy realizes soon that the short categories are something special and should be left alone.

As a reminder, the five Best Documentary Short nominees at the 2022 Oscars are: “Audible” (Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean), “Lead Me Home” (Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk), “The Queen of Basketball” (Ben Proudfoot), “Three Songs for Benazir” (Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei) and “When We Were Bullies” (Jay Rosenblatt).

SEE 2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

One of the most moving Oscar moments ever came in this category in 1995. “One Survivor Remembers” won the prize and Kary Antholis brought the film’s subject, Gerda Weissmann Klein, on stage with him. After saying his remarks, Klein stepped up to the microphone. The Holocaust survivor spoke about her experience, “Where winning meant a crust of bread and to live another day.” She then paid tribute to the millions “who never lived to see the magic of a boring evening at home” and that the best way to honor their memory was “to realize that each of you who know the joy of freedom are winners.”

The very next year brought another iconic moment when Jessica Yu won for “Breathing Lessons: The Life and Work of Mark O’Brien” (1996). Upon receiving her trophy she quipped, “You know you’ve entered new territory when you realize that your outfit cost more than your film.”

2009 saw one of the more bizarre instances in Oscar history in the category. When “Music by Prudence” won, the film’s director, Roger Ross Williams, made his way on to the stage and started giving his acceptance speech. As he was speaking, Elinor Burkitt pulled a Kanye West move and started speaking over Williams saying, “Don’t you like that the man never lets the woman talk.” She then proceeded to deliver her own speech. Burkitt had been the film’s producer but had disassociated from the project over creative differences with Williams.

Louis C.K. provided amazing comments when presenting the prize in 2015, affectionately saying, “These people will never be rich as long as they live, so this Oscar means something,” and, “This Oscar is going home in a Honda Civic,” plus, “It’s going to give them anxiety to keep it in their crappy apartment.” He was proven right when “A Girl in the River” won and the director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, declared on stage that the Pakistani prime minister would change honor killing laws after viewing the film and that was the power of film.

In 2018, this category delivered again when the prize was claimed by “Period. End of Sentence.” Rayka Zehtabchi started her remarks by noting, “I’m not crying because I’m on my period or anything. I can’t believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar.” That part got a huge laugh from the audience but it was the end of Melissa Burton’s speech that made the biggest impact, “A period should end a sentence, not a girl’s education.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?