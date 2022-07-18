Best Drama Directing Emmy 2022: ‘Squid Game’ or ‘Severance’ could overtake 3 ‘Succession’ episodes

This year’s Emmy nominations for Best Drama Directing are interesting in that, unlike in Best Drama Writing, there is no clear frontrunner. Yes, HBO’s “Succession” is likely going to come out on top with wins for writing and series, but the problem it may have in directing is the issue of vote-splitting, as it has three episodes in contention. Therefore, be on the lookout for the other shows like Netflix’s “Squid Game” or Apple’s “Severance,” which could prevail for their directorial choices and lavish sceneries.

Here are Gold Derby’s current Best Drama Directing Emmy 2022 racetrack odds:

“Squid Game” (“Red Light, Green Light” by Hwang Dong-hyuk) — 5/1 odds

“Severance” (“The We We Are” by Ben Stiller) — 11/2 odds

“Succession” (“All The Bells Say” by Mark Mylod) — 6/1 odds

“Ozark” (“A Hard Way To Go” by Jason Bateman) — 13/2 odds

“Yellowjackets” (“Pilot” by Karyn Kusama) — 13/2 odds

“Succession” (“Too Much Birthday” by Lorene Scafaria) — 13/2 odds

“Succession” (“The Disruption” by Cathy Yan) — 7/1 odds

“Succession” has three memorable episodes up for the prize, and it could be hard to decide which to vote for. However, it faced the same problem its last season where Mylod was up for directing the season 2 finale “There Is No Room For Tears,” which ended with Kendall Roy betraying his father, and Andrij Parekh was nominated for directing the “Hunting” episode that featured the classic “boar on the floor” scene. Parekh pulled off the win, proving that voters remember the directorial achievement of that episode over the finale. It was also the reason why many people last year predicted Benjamin Caron to win for “The Crown” episode “Fairytale,” over Jessica Hobbs for the season 4 finale “War,” because it revolved around the events before the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, and was more of a visual achievement with the shot of Diana in her wedding dress; instead Hobbs won. Go figure.

So who will be the pick if “Succession” does win? The seeming answer would be Mylod since he directed the finale of the season, which concluded with a massive twist and a lengthy showdown between the Roys. Mylod also won the DGA for this episode when “Succession” swept the category, beating out all of his fellow directors of the show (except Yan, who was not nominated). However, Scafaria and Yan can give him a run for his money with Scafaria directing the birthday episode for Kendall, displaying luxurious scenes and suspenseful confrontations, while Yan helmed the episode that had the memorable scene where Nirvana’s “Rape Me” song was played at Shiv’s event and ended with an FBI raid of the company. It should also be noted that Scafaria and Yan are two of the three women nominated for directing this year, which could work in their favor as Hobbs, Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Mimi Leder (“ER”) and Karen Arthur (“Cagney & Lacey”) are the only women to have won this category.

If “Succession” does end up splitting the votes, there are a few shows that have the momentum to prevail and have episodes that highly showcase their director’s vision and attention to detail, such as the “Squid Game” pilot. While Dong-hyuk was unknown prior to the series, the show has shattered viewing records for Netflix, and this first episode highlights the contrast between the real world and the atmosphere of the games with its uses of color and production design. It additionally has the infamous “red light, green light” game scene that ends the episode, and shocks the audience while using a slow-motion sequence to highlight the turning point.

The exceptional visual aesthetics can also be said of Stiller who was a previous nominee in 2019 for directing “Escape at Dannemora.” The “Severance” finale also played with the setting and space and featured a slow-motion sequence in its final cliffhanger scene that was incorporated with the episode’s shocking plot twists. He could easily win not just on the quality of the episode but on his name as an established director.

History has also shown that Bateman could pull it off, given his last shocking win in 2019 was in a similar situation, defeating three episodes of “Game of Thrones,” which won Best Drama Series that year. His win was made equally surprising since “Ozark” was the only program in that category not to have a corresponding writing nomination that year. While Bateman could certainly score again and the series finale had some nice camerawork with a long take that began the final scene, the way the show ended was displeasing to some viewers, which could translate to voters who agree with that sentiment.

Finally, “Yellowjackets” is a series that surprised many with its over-performance in the main categories, which might be why it trails in our odds. The pilot juxtaposes between two timelines with the female characters as teenagers and adults, and what their relationships were like before and after the catastrophic plane crash that is intensified at the end of the episode by Kusama, the third woman nominated in this category.

