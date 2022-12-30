Best Drama Series Golden Globe poll: What do YOU want to win?

Four years after “The Americans” and “Bodyguard” made history as the first multi-season dramas to simultaneously have their final seasons recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark” have followed their example by landing in the current Best Drama Series Golden Globe lineup. “Ozark” and its fellow Netflix series “The Crown” are the only returning nominees in the category this year, while “House of the Dragon” (HBO) and “Severance” (Apple TV+) join “Better Call Saul” (AMC) in the first-timer majority. With 2022 winner “Succession” and nominees “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose” and “Squid Game” all out of the running, the HFPA must now make a new choice here. Which drama do you think most deserves their votes? Vote in our Best Drama Series Golden Globe poll below and then sound off in the comments and in our forums.

The two-part sixth season of “Better Call Saul” finalized the story of Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman), who was first introduced as Walter White’s sleazy lawyer on “Breaking Bad” in 2009. The popular spinoff, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to its parent series, has never contended for this award before, but has received five acting nominations (including one this year) thanks to leading man Bob Odenkirk. After “Breaking Bad” (2014) and “The Americans” (2019), “Better Call Saul” would be the third fully-concluded drama series to win here for its last season.

The team behind “The Crown” are in the hunt for a record-tying third win in this category after prevailing in 2017 and 2021. New series lead Imelda Staunton is also looking to become the show’s fourth Best Drama Actress champion, after Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin. She and her Season 5 cast mates are now halfway finished with their job of bringing the British royal family’s story (as framed within Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign) to a close. Also recognized for their supporting performances in the series’ latest season are Jonathan Pryce (as Prince Philip) and Elizabeth Debicki (as Princess Diana).

“House of the Dragon” is the second prequel in this lineup, having spawned from five-time Best Drama Series nominee “Game of Thrones.” Set two centuries before its predecessor, it tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, the most prominent of whom are played by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Best Drama Actress contender Emma D’Arcy. The series’ first installment, which aired in August, stands as the most-watched premiere episode in HBO’s history.

In spite of their many dirty deeds, money launderers Marty and Wendy Byrde and their children were given a relatively positive send-off as “Ozark” concluded after four seasons. The crime drama could, of course, also follow “Breaking Bad” and “The Americans” by winning this award directly after wrapping, and its one previous bid in 2021 could serve as an advantage. For the second time each, leading lady Laura Linney and supporting player Julia Garner are also looking to be honored for their work on the show.

“Severance,” which is also up for Best Drama Actor (Adam Scott) and Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (John Turturro), could bring Apple TV+ its first victory in this category. The unique sci-fi thriller mostly takes place in an office building where employees of Lumon Industries have elected to have their work and home life memories surgically separated. As the inaugural season progresses, the shadiness of the whole operation becomes more and more apparent.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

