Best Drama Writing Emmy 2022: Can anything stop ‘Succession’ from winning a 3rd trophy?

The nominations for Best Drama Writing at the Emmys have lately been very straightforward. The branch usually nominates their typical writer-friendly shows that have gotten other bids elsewhere, while adding a few freshman series and breakout seasons in the mix. This year is no exception, and now all eyes are on whether the “Succession” Season 3 finale can win a third trophy for showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who previously prevailed for penning the finales of Season 1 and Season 2.

Here are Gold Derby’s current Best Drama Writing Emmy 2022 racetrack odds:

“Succession” (“All The Bells Say” by Armstrong) — 9/2 odds

“Severance” (“The We We Are” by Dan Erickson) — 11/2 odds

“Yellowjackets” (“Pilot” by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson) — 6/1 odds

“Squid Game” (“One Lucky Day” by Hwang Dong-hyuk) — 6/1 odds

“Better Call Saul” (“Plan and Execution” by Thomas Schnauz) — 13/2 odds

“Ozark” (“A Hard Way To Go” by Chris Mundy) — 13/2 odds

“Yellowjackets” (“F Sharp” by Lyle, Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco) — 7/1 odds

This category continues the trend of the Television Academy nominating pilots and finale episodes, with all shows represented in that aspect. The writing winner often goes hand in hand with the series champ, so we’ll begin with HBO’s drama about a spoiled rich family. There is every reason imaginable to predict Armstrong for his third win in this category for yet another “Succession” season finale. “All The Bells Say” featured a jaw-dropping twist in the last minutes and set up the fourth season beautifully. People are still talking about this episode even though it aired back in December.

“Succession” is the front-runner to win Best Drama Series for the second time thanks to its immense buzz and its leading 25 nominations. A whopping 14 of those are for acting, a record that trumped “The West Wing” in 2002 with 12 and “Roots” in 1977 with 13. Almost every key category for which it was eligible for multiple bids (directing, editing, all the acting categories), it received around two to three mentions. There’s no telling how many noms it would have received in writing had it submitted more here, but the series strategically only entered Armstrong’s finale for consideration so as not to encounter a vote-split in phase two.

Both “Severance” and “Squid Game” nabbed 14 nominations each and have broken audience records for their respective streaming services, Apple and Netflix. They had season finales that featured numerous, major shocking twists in the storylines and about certain characters’ identities, gearing up for their upcoming second seasons. That could benefit both of the writers/creators (Erickson and Hwang) if either have enough support, as they are pure newcomers and on untested waters.

As for “Yellowjackets,” many were uncertain how the series would perform with nominations, given that it aired in the early half of the season and barely got any mentions at the precursor awards (it managed two Critics Choice and WGA nominations each), but its large audience support and word-of-mouth helped it deliver in the major categories. The first two episodes, both nominated for writing, introduce the audience to the characters and complex storylines as it jumps around between two timelines. While the double showing in writing is impressive, the program could also become a victim of vote-splitting. We just saw that last year on the comedy side, where series champ “Ted Lasso” lost the writing race with two episodes in contention to “Hacks,” which only had one.

The mid-season finale of “Better Call Saul” had more of an extraordinary ending to its episode with an abrupt character death. This show has gotten recognized for most of its run, this being Schnauz’s fourth bid, having been nominated since Season 4 and once for “Breaking Bad.” But the series has had no such luck in wins for this category (or any category for that matter), not to mention that it only has seven bids total this year, tied with “Yellowjackets” for the lowest number of overall nominations for a Best Drama Series nominee.

The only series finale recognized is “Ozark,” which had a mixed reception for its buildup and had a final moment that was open-ended and deemed anticlimactic. “A Hard Way To Go” serves as the second writing bid for showrunner Mundy after penning “All In” in 2020. The show only started getting into this category last season (which was arguably its best), so it does not have a consistent track record. The last series finale to win was “The Americans” in 2018, but that episode was more concrete in its ending and much better received by audiences.

