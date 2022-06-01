What’s the best song on Harry Styles’s ‘Harry’s House’? [Poll]

Harry Styles dominated the Billboard charts in the debut week of his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” outdoing the first-week numbers of his previous efforts “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line.” He even managed to chart all 13 tracks in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. So clearly every song on the album is popular, but which song is the best? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“Harry’s House” achieved more than 500,000 equivalent album units in its debut. That included 189,000 units just from streaming (equaling 246.96 million listens). That’s an especially impressive tally with only 13 tracks on his album, and clearly there was a lot of love to go around. Lead single “As It Was” was already a hit before the album was released. It returned to number-one for its fourth nonconsecutive week on top. And there was more where that came from.

“Late Night Talking” debuted at number-four, followed by “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” at number-eight, and “Matilda” at number-nine. That right there made Styles the only British act besides The Beatles to chart four songs in the top 10 in the same week. After that were “Daylight” at number-13, “Little Freak” at number-14, “Grapejuice” at number-15, “Satellite” at number-21, “Cinema” at number-22, “Daydreaming” at number-24, “Keep Driving” at number-25, “Love of My Life” at number-29, and “Boyfriends” at number-30.

That roughly correlates to the track order on the album, with the first two tracks “Sushi Restaurant” and “Late Night Talking” near the top of the heap and the last two tracks “Boyfriends” and “Love of My Life” at the bottom. So there was naturally some attrition as listeners made their way through the 41-minute collection, but not enough to keep Styles from owning almost half of the top 30 songs in the country. Vote below to let us know your favorite.

