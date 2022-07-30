Best Limited/Movie Directing Emmy 2022: Mike White (‘The White Lotus’) vs. Danny Strong (‘Dopesick’)

At this year’s Emmys, the programs nominated for Best Limited/Movie Directing are similar to the corresponding writing category with “Impeachment: American Crime Story” being replaced by a second episode of “The Dropout.” Just like writing, this race is once again looking like a fight to see whether Mike White for “The White Lotus” can sustain the momentum after the season airing a year ago, or if Emmy favorite Danny Strong for “Dopesick” can steal his thunder.

Here are Gold Derby’s current Best Limited/Movie Directing Emmy 2022 racetrack odds:

“The White Lotus” (Mike White) – 7/2 odds

“Dopesick” (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma” by Danny Strong) — 4/1 odds

“Station Eleven” (“Wheel of Fire” by Hiro Murai) — 9/2 odds

“Maid” (“Snaps” by John Wells) — 6/1 odds

“The Dropout” (“Iron Sisters” by Michael Showalter) — 13/2 odds

“The Dropout” (“Green Juice” by Francesca Gregorini) — 7/1 odds

There is a bucking trend that the Emmys tend to award directors who have helmed all the episodes of the series as opposed to singular episodes, with entire seasons of “The Night Manager,” “Big Little Lies” and “Unorthodox” all being previous winners in this category. White is the only director nominated for the entire season of “The White Lotus,” which when coupled with the show’s 20 nominations, has all the advantages going for him. Perhaps the only minuscule concerns are that it aired a year ago, plus some may not classify the HBO show as an anthology series, given that Jennifer Coolidge’s character will reprise her role in the upcoming second season in an otherwise new cast.

Right behind “Lotus” is the “Dopesick” finale, also up for writing – this is Strong’s first mention in the director’s chair, after being recognized as a writer for “Recount” and “Game Change” and a producer for the latter. The episode showed the investigation against the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma that caused the opioid addiction and the uphill battle to take action against the empire. Strong was heavily involved in this miniseries, directing the final two episodes and writing/co-writing seven of the eight, and if the show has enough support, it is possible he could go home with the win as this is one of three nominations for him for the program.

“Station Eleven” and “Maid” have joined the club with “A Very English Scandal,” “Twin Peaks: The Return” and “Normal People” of limited series that got nominated for both writing and directing, but missed the top category. However, both directors are established names – Murai is a rising helmer, also nominated this year for “Atlanta,” and Wells is a veteran darling for “The West Wing” and “China Beach,” earning his first solo nomination since 2002 for writing an episode of “ER.”

The pilot of “Station Eleven” has some beautiful shots as it exhibits the lives of the characters during the emergence of the pandemic that will soon result in the destruction of civilization. The penultimate episode of “Maid” additionally delivers a myriad of intense fight scenes between Sean (Nick Robinson) and Alex (Margaret Qualley) and key decisions for Alex’s future.

“The Dropout” has its third and sixth episodes in contention, both memorable with “Green Juice” depicting Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) diving deeper into her scheme, knowing her invention of the blood testing device is faulty and lying to her trial patients. She goes further when the board tries to oust her, manipulating them by making her secret boyfriend, Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), COO of Theranos. “Iron Sisters” looks at the new employees Erika Cheung (Camryn Mi-Young Ki) and Tyler Schultz (Dylan Minnette) as they, along with Richard Fuisz (William H. Macy) and Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf), investigate Holmes as she is being celebrated as a feminist icon. While the two episodes are select standouts, they also account for a third of the Hulu series’ overall nomination tally, and could potentially split their own votes.

