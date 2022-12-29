Best Limited Series Golden Globe poll: What do YOU want to win?

For the sixth year in a row, the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Golden Globe category includes no movies at all. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” took the prize last year, but the streamer does not have a horse in the current race. This year, either “The Dropout” or “Pam and Tommy” can bring Hulu its first win of this kind, while “Black Bird” can do the same for Apple TV+. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” could follow “The Queen’s Gambit” as the second Netflix show to triumph here, while “The White Lotus” could raise HBO’s Best TV Movie/Limited Series win total to 20. Which of these five programs do you think most deserves to prevail? Vote in our Best Limited Series Golden Globe poll below and then sound off in the comments and in our forums.

Based on a memoir by James Keene entitled “In with the Devil,” “Black Bird” tells the story of Keene’s incarceration in the mid-1990s and the deal he made with the FBI to coax a confession out of serial killer Larry Hall. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser have both received Golden Globe nominations for their respective portrayals of Keene and Hall. The six-part series also stars Greg Kinnear and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles.

“The Dropout” is an eight-episode dramatization of the Theranos fraud scandal, which involved its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, accepting hundreds of millions of dollars from investors while the biotechnology company remained inoperational. Amanda Seyfried’s performance as Holmes has earned her a spot in this year’s Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress lineup, three months after she won the corresponding award at the 74th Primetime Emmys.

Lead acting nominee Evan Peters stars on “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as the titular serial killer, who took at least 17 victims over a 13-year period before being apprehended in 1991. Richard Jenkins and Niecy Nash have also earned Golden Globe recognition for their supporting performances as Dahmer’s father and neighbor, respectively. After becoming the fourth most-watched Netflix program of all time, this was confirmed to be the first iteration in a “Monster” anthology series.

“Pam and Tommy” focuses on the turbulent marriage of actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, which lasted three years and produced two children. Lily James and Sebastian Stan are both nominated for their lead performances as the title characters, while Seth Rogen is up for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Rand Gauthier, the electrician who notoriously stole and distributed the couple’s sex tape in 1995.

“The White Lotus: Sicily” is the only limited series in this group that does not depict a true story. The show’s second anthological season takes place in Italy rather than Hawaii and follows an almost entirely new bunch of travelers as they each experience the vacation of a lifetime. Three of the show’s cast members – F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza – are competing for supporting Golden Globes this year. Coolidge was also nominated for the first season but lost to Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

